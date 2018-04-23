Clinch Joins the Network Advertising Initiative

Clinch joins NAI's member roster, made up of advertising technology leaders from more than 100 companies who are committed to furthering high standards for consumer privacy in digital advertising. Following a rigorous vetting process by the not-for-profit organization, Clinch's acceptance underscores its commitment to consumer privacy.

"Consumers are increasingly becoming more demanding for personalized brand experiences and interactions, which are reliant on the use of third party and first party data," said Boaz Cohen, Chief Product Officer and Head of Business Development at Clinch. "By joining NAI, we are making a commitment to both consumers and brands to deliver tailored personalized experiences in a responsible manner. We look forward to setting an example for the industry regarding how to balance consumer expectations with marketing performance."

Founded in 2000, NAI is the only membership organization comprised exclusively of third-party digital advertising companies to help promote consumer privacy and trust through responsible data collection and use practices online and in mobile environments. As digital advertising content continues to grow and diversify, new technologies emerge, and new laws and regulations are put forward, the NAI maintains its position as a vigorous advocate for responsible advertising standards and self-regulation.

"We are looking forward to bringing on Clinch as a new member, where the company's deep respect for consumer privacy will serve to support NAI's mission of shaping industry practices," said NAI's Anthony Matyjaszewski, VP, Compliance and Membership. "Clinch has demonstrated true commitment to comply with the NAI Code, and we look forward to them being a representative of the many ways NAI members are demonstrating social responsibility."

About Clinch:

Clinch is a personalized creative technology platform for programmatic and social media video and display ads. Clinch's platform combines brand, product and consumer data with dynamic creative messaging to generate unlimited personalized versions of advertisements. Clinch provides brands and agencies with the ability to target consumers across all platforms and devices including web, mobile, in-app, social media platforms and Connected TV. Clinch works across all DSPs and does not require technical integration. For more information visit www.clinch.co.

Media Contacts:

Kate Tumino / Azizza Brinson

ktumino@kcsa.com / abrinson@kcsa.com

212-896-1252 / 212-896-1276

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinch-joins-the-network-advertising-initiative-300633620.html

SOURCE Clinch

Related Links

http://www.clinch.co

