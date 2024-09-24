Clinch Launches GenAI-powered 'Copilot', a Virtual Expert Team Member that Automates Advertising Across All Channels

Copilot Is One of Several New Capabilities for Self Service Users of Clinch's Flight Control Platform That Empowers Advertisers to Achieve Over 80% Faster Speed to Market and Improved Performance KPIs

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the omnichannel campaign activation platform, announced today the launch of a new suite of self-service capabilities designed to redefine what it means to unify creative and media and boost campaign efficiency. Central to this update is Flight Control's Copilot, an AI-powered virtual team member that acts as a fleet of experts, guiding users through every step of the campaign workflow, automating much of the process, and providing insights and recommendations to reach the most optimal campaign outcomes.

Copilot supports users across the entire campaign workflow via an accessible widget designed with the user in mind, to take action or takeover, as directed by either a typed command or spoken conversation. What really sets Flight Control's Copilot apart is its ability to access an advertiser's entire ad serving footprint to integrate historical insights, make intelligent recommendations, and recycle or enrich assets, based on the advertiser's unique objectives and needs.

"Advertisers want the freedom to execute their vision without getting bogged down by complexity," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "With Flight Control's Copilot and other new enhancements, we're automating the self-service experience, empowering users with a level of knowledge, efficiency, and speed they've never experienced before. It's like having the most capable fleet of experts across all advertising disciplines at your fingertips, available to execute your every directive, and more. It's basically commoditized expertise."

New Flight Control SaaS Features and Capabilities Summary:

GenAI-powered Intelligent Strategy Building: Feed Copilot a campaign objective and it will guide you through an end-to-end strategy build, automatically generating a complete decisioning logic plan. Copilot will segment Advertisers' audiences, source available creative assets and data feeds, and recommend the best elements to achieve desired outcomes.

Feed Copilot a campaign objective and it will guide you through an end-to-end strategy build, automatically generating a complete decisioning logic plan. Copilot will segment Advertisers' audiences, source available creative assets and data feeds, and recommend the best elements to achieve desired outcomes. GenAI-powered Knowledge Assistance: Instantly access your account details, technical documentation, feature demos, and best practices by simply prompting Copilot with a question.

Instantly access your account details, technical documentation, feature demos, and best practices by simply prompting Copilot with a question. Advanced Creative Resizing & API Connectivity: Easily build and version standard or dynamic creatives in Flight Control's Ad Builder without any DCO expertise, now with an automatic resizing tool and instant dynamic parameter mapping. A new Creative Asset API connects with any Digital Asset Management (DAM) system, allowing users to organize and manage creative assets efficiently through their own personal asset library within Flight Control.

Easily build and version standard or dynamic creatives in Flight Control's Ad Builder without any DCO expertise, now with an automatic resizing tool and instant dynamic parameter mapping. A new Creative Asset API connects with any Digital Asset Management (DAM) system, allowing users to organize and manage creative assets efficiently through their own personal asset library within Flight Control. Enhanced Analytics and Reporting: Customize your dashboard(s) configuration based on any combination of client and/or campaign objectives, media environments, unique KPIs, etc. Access a unique view of real-time campaign performance that measures every individual component of your campaign strategy (i.e. feeds, optimizations, data signals, scheduling).

Clients like Dentsu and Tombras have long praised Clinch's Flight Control for its intelligent workflows and integrations, which on average improve speed to market time by 80%. With the introduction of Copilot and other new capabilities, Flight Control now pushes beyond these benchmarks, offering a new class of self-serve solutions that are not only powerful but incredibly intuitive.

Many of Flight Control's new features are available now for self-serve users globally. The Copilot Beta program will open to select clients in Q4 2024.

Clinch's new enhancements remove the traditional barriers that often make self-serve solutions complex and cumbersome. Whether you're new to digital campaigns or an experienced marketer, Flight Control's AI-driven features are designed to help you get the most out of your efforts from day one.

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, audio, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

