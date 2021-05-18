Clinch Named A Cool Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Cool Vendors in Advertising Report

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the company that provides AI-driven omnichannel personalization and unique consumer intelligence to the world's leading advertisers, announced today that the Company has been named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner 2021 "Cool Vendors in Advertising" report, published on April 29, 2021.

Gartner's Cool Vendor research is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services". The report also provides the following recommendations for digital marketers:

Explore new approaches to ad targeting and measurement by piloting privacy-friendly data collaboration and clean room solutions.



Cultivate creative capabilities that can be deployed across ad platforms by employing AI-driven test-and-learn processes.



Modernize TV advertising by embracing the fast-growing medium of streaming TV and applying digital buying practices to over-the-top (OTT) streaming inventory.

Clinch provides brands and agencies with omnichannel creative solutions that leverage data and AI to automate, personalize and optimize ad experiences at scale across over-the-top (OTT) / Connected TV (CTV), linear addressable, programmatic, social media, in-app and native. It was one of only six companies included in the report.

"We are honored to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "During the pandemic, brands have had to quickly innovate and change the way they communicate with their customers. Clinch was able to future-proof our business and solutions to not only answer the demand, but provide powerful outcomes that are built to support the next evolution of personalization. Now as third-party cookies begin to go away, there is an increased need to find a creative approach to personalize at scale. Clinch does just that."

Gartner subscribers can access the report here.

Gartner, 'Cool Vendors in Advertising', Andrew Frank, Eric Schmitt, April 29, 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales. Clinch provides brands and agencies with an omni-channel creative solution that leverages data to automate, personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, social media, in-app, native, and OTT / CTV. For more information visit: www.clinch.co

Media Contact

Kate Tumino

[email protected]

212-896-1252

SOURCE Clinch

Related Links

https://clinch.co

