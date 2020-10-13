Clinch Named A Leader in Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2020 Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the Personalization Everywhere company that provides cross-channel dynamic creative optimization (DCO) technology to the world's leading advertisers, today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2020 Report (Wave).

Not only does Clinch offer the ability to leverage first- and third-party data to create thousands of versions of static and video creative to ensure that the right consumer receives the right message at the right time, the company can feedback intelligent insights to clients to make real-time campaign adjustments for the strongest return on ad spend (ROAS). Today, Clinch works with some of the biggest companies in the world including Anheuser Busch Inbev.

Clinch received their highest scores across the following categories:

Strategy

Ad building and assembly

Identity

To download the complete Forrester Wave: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2020 report, visit: https://clinch.co/forrester-download-form/

"As former creative and media agency executives, we saw that marketers require the flexibility to personalize creative across platforms and formats. We believe being recognized by Forrester as a leader validates our technology and acknowledges the great results we have achieved on behalf of our clients around the world. The future of media advertising is focused on personalized video, and Clinch's platform can bring this to brands today," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch.

According to the Forrester report:

"Clinch appeals to data-rich clients developing a tailored creative adtech solution. Clinch, a smaller, more recent entrant in the creative adtech space, has grown from the last Forrester Wave in terms of its revenue, employee base, scope and offering. As one referenced noted, 'It's evolved – it's not the same Clinch we hired.' With a stated vision of 'personalization everywhere,' it continues to add new channels and formats to its offering, expanding further into video, paid social and emerging formats like DOOH. Clinch stands out in its ability to help clients quickly wrangle complex feed- or logic-based use cases, and can optimize on a wide range of KPIs."

To learn more about Clinch's capabilities, please contact [email protected]

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales. Clinch provides brands and agencies with an omni-channel creative solution that leverages data to automate, personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, social media, in-app, native, and OTT / CTV. For more information visit: www.clinch.co

SOURCE Clinch

Related Links

https://clinch.co

