Clinch Named Facebook Marketing Partner, Enabling Marketers to Personalize Videos at Scale Across the Platform to Increase ROI

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , a creative technology company that powers dynamic, personalized video advertising, announced today that Facebook has recognized the company as a member of its Facebook Marketing Partner Program. The Company provides tools for brands and marketers looking to personalize ads at scale across Facebook and Instagram, resulting in an increased return on ad spend (ROAS).

"Being recognized as part of the Facebook Marketing Partner Program is a huge milestone and highlights our commitment and success on the platform," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "Clinch built a specific dynamic creative personalization solution for the Facebook ecosystem. We understand the powerful combination of Facebook/Instagram with video and personalization and we are committed to helping advertisers drive greater consumer connections. Most importantly, we are laser focused on ultimately driving results for Facebook advertisers."

Clinch offers dynamic creative optimization technology and artificial intelligence for companies to rapidly A/B test and scale personalized creative campaigns on Facebook and Instagram. Earlier this year, the Company launched "Clinch for Facebook," which integrates directly with Facebook and Instagram's API to remove barriers to entry.

"Clinch enables us to take our Instagram Stories campaign to a new level by offering a more personalized, 1:1 consumer ad experience," said Hervé Baurez, CMO of Samsung Mexico. "With Clinch's technology and through creative executions to drive in-store traffic, the personalized, dynamic Instagram Stories resulted in a 20 times increase in return on ad spend. With Clinch we were twice as effective as using a generic ad on the platform."

Through the offering, video and display ads can be customized to highlight different messages, graphics, and calls to action, and even drive consumers to the nearest location where a product or service is sold. Clinch was the company that pioneered dynamic Instagram Stories, enabling brands to serve a personalized video at scale and drive consumers to personalized experiences designed to increase conversions.

The Facebook Marketing Partner Program recognizes companies that have qualified for one or several of the available specialties, verticals and countries.

To learn more about Clinch please contact info@clinch.co .

About Clinch:

Clinch is a personalized creative technology platform for programmatic and social media video and display ads. Clinch's platform combines brand, product and consumer data with dynamic creative messaging to generate unlimited personalized versions of advertisements. Clinch provides brands and agencies with the ability to target consumers across all platforms and devices including web, mobile, in-app, social media platforms and Connected TV. For more information visit www.clinch.co .

