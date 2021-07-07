Clinch Named to AdExchanger's 2021 Programmatic Power Players List

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the company that provides AI-driven omnichannel personalization and unique consumer intelligence to the world's leading advertisers, has been named to the 2021 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players list for the second consecutive year.

AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list is the digital marketing industry's first searchable guide to the best tech providers and partners in the business. Clinch was recognized for their expertise in creative strategy/solutions, and video, CTV and OTT capabilities.

"Data-driven creative is the cornerstone of any ad experience, across any channel, to deliver the real-time relevancy required by today's consumer," said Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch. "Being named a Programmatic Power Player by AdExchanger for the second year in a row is a testament to our solutions that enable advertisers to easily automate, measure and optimize their campaigns, and ultimately deliver more effective, personalized brand experiences to their customers."

Today, Clinch is helping Fortune 500 companies and brands like Anheuser Busch InBev, Albertsons, and Chewy bring their campaigns to the next level. Additionally, the Company just recently announced its Series A round - raising $10M - to support its accelerated growth and continue to invest in its personalization and consumer intelligence technology.

AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players companies were chosen from the hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger's editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies and client references.

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales. Clinch provides brands and agencies with an omni-channel creative solution that leverages data to automate, personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, social media, in-app, native, and OTT / CTV. For more information visit: www.clinch.co

