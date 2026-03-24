Clinch Named Winner of the 2026 AI Excellence Award

Flight Control Platform Recognized for Redefining Omnichannel Advertising Through Agentic AI Orchestration

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the agentic AI platform for omnichannel campaign orchestration, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2026 AI Excellence Award in the Orchestration category by the Business Intelligence Group. The award recognizes Clinch's Flight Control platform for its technically innovative approach to omnichannel campaign orchestration and its measurable impact on enterprise advertising operations.

"This recognition reflects the work our team has done to solve a structural problem in advertising: the fragmentation and operational complexity that has grown as AI accelerates creative and media execution," said Oz Etzioni, CEO and Co Founder at Clinch. "Flight Control was built to be the orchestration layer the industry needs, and this award validates that we're on the right path."

Clinch has been named a winner of the 2026 AI Excellence Award by the Business Intelligence Group Post this

Flight Control is Clinch's end-to-end orchestration platform that connects creative strategy and production, omnichannel activation, and business intelligence within a single AI-powered system. Designed for enterprise brands and agencies navigating the growing complexity of modern media, Flight Control eliminates operational silos by coordinating every component of a campaign across social, video, CTV, display, digital-out-of-home, and audio.

At its core is an Agentic AI Framework that translates high-level business objectives into coordinated cross-channel execution. A bi-directional intelligence loop connects predictive modeling, live performance data, and post-campaign analysis, allowing campaigns to continuously learn and adapt as they run. The result is a self-optimizing workflow where insights are automatically fed back into execution.

Across enterprise deployments, Flight Control has delivered measurable impact:

80% faster campaign execution time through automated orchestration of creative production, trafficking, optimization, and reporting

4X improvement in key performance indicators including engagement rate, view-through rate, and cost efficiency

Up to 60% reduction in manual reporting and QA effort, freeing teams to focus on strategy

About the AI Excellence Awards

The AI Excellence Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, recognize organizations, products, and people that are leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to solve real problems and advance their industries. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts based on innovation, technical merit, and measurable impact.

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co

SOURCE Clinch