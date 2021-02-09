Clinch Partners with Foursquare to Bring Enhanced Attribution Measurement to Omnichannel Dynamic Creative Optimization

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the Personalization Everywhere company that provides cross-channel dynamic creative optimization (DCO) technology to the world's leading advertisers, announced today a partnership with Foursquare, the most trusted independent location technology platform, to bring enhanced, real-time attribution measurement to omnichannel DCO.

Leveraging Foursquare Attribution, Foursquare's industry-leading solution for measurement capabilities, advertisers implementing Clinch's creative technology will be able to measure foot traffic driven by digital campaigns across retail store locations, restaurants, car dealerships, and more, both accurately and efficiently, and without additional integration work.

This announcement falls on the heels of several successful product launches from Clinch, including Clinch Shoppable Video Ads that garner higher engagement rates than retargeting display ads, and Xenon , the world's fastest video rendering technology that saves significant time and reduces rendering costs by 90%, bringing their suite of creative technology solutions full circle.

"Consumer behavior has evolved in such a way that a clear distinction between online and offline no longer exists; we're constantly plugged into the digital world whether we are sitting at a computer or walking down a store aisle," said Oz Etzioni, CEO at Clinch. "That's why we are focused on building full spectrum omnichannel solutions that work seamlessly across all digital environments from one unified platform. Foursquare is a key component to measure, understand, and report true omnichannel campaign effectiveness."

"With this partnership, Foursquare arms Clinch's advertisers with meaningful insights on the effectiveness of their ad campaigns through Foursquare Attribution. This, combined with Clinch's DCO technology, gives advertisers the ability to nimbly adjust their creative with more personalized reach to its audiences. We're excited to partner with Clinch with this dynamic combination of our measurement solution to omnichannel campaigns," said Rob Jonas, CRO, Foursquare.

To learn more about the partnership contact [email protected] .

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales. Clinch provides brands and agencies with an omni-channel creative solution that leverages data to automate, personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, social media, in-app, native, and OTT / CTV. For more information visit: www.clinch.co

About Foursquare

Foursquare's platform includes Attribution, Audience, Pinpoint, Proximity, Places, Pilgrim SDK and Visits. As the industry's first and only accredited company for location data from the Media Rating Council (MRC), this foundation powers all our solutions — those that exist today and those we have yet to build. Over 14 billion consumer-verified place visit confirmations help us keep our map and models fresh and up-to-date, building a phone's-eye-view of the world with 105 million unique places of interest worldwide.

