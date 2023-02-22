Clinch Partners with Samsung Ads to Enable Advertisers to Personalize Video and Digital Ads at Scale

Clinch's Industry-leading Creative Ad Serving and DCO/Personalization Available to Samsung Advertising Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control , the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, today announced a certification with Samsung Ads to deliver a new automated, data-driven personalization solution to the Samsung Ads platform.

Clinch is certified to serve, run, and optimize personalized and dynamic programmatic campaigns across Samsung North America's Samsung TV Plus and Audience Extension inventory suite, which includes Connected TV (CTV), online video, display, and mobile, through the Samsung DSP. Clinch will be available globally to Samsung Ads clients later this year.

Through the partnership, advertisers can make creative decisions based on Samsung Ads' automatic content recognition (ACR) technology, which is the largest in the industry and provides unrivaled insights related to audience Smart TV behavior. Advertisers leveraging Clinch's Flight Control omnichannel activation platform can easily customize and scale campaigns with a single workflow, and access robust multi-platform campaign insights in real time.

"Samsung has established an incredible global footprint, fueled in part by their commitment to providing innovative consumer experiences," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "Through this partnership we are able to bring a new level of real-time personalization to millions of Samsung connected devices with superior automation and efficiency."

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads is Samsung Electronics' advertising ecosystem, spanning hundreds of millions of smart devices across TV, mobile, desktop, and beyond. Our deep understanding of consumers and unmatched position at the intersection of hardware, software and advertising delivers quantifiable results for brands on a massive scale.

With the largest single source of TV data in the market, reaching 3 in 4 U.S. households, Samsung Ads unlocks unmatched opportunities to engage consumers during connected moments that matter. Today, Samsung Ads serves over 25 countries around the globe.

