Clinch Unveils Clinch Xenon, Most Advanced Real-Time, Video Rendering Engine For Video Personalization

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the Personalization Everywhere company that provides cross-channel dynamic creative optimization (DCO) technology to the world's leading advertisers, today announced the launch of the industry's most advanced and efficient video rendering engine. Built into its platform of creative tools, Clinch Xenon replaces existing common rendering solutions for video advertising personalization at scale.

Clinch Xenon provides customization and control for video editing and significantly reduces processing time, making it far easier and more cost-efficient to produce the scale and variations of video assets required for true omni-channel personalization. Built to accommodate the transition to a VAST on-demand dynamic rendering environment, Clinch Xenon streamlines the process, removing unneeded steps where errors may be introduced. Because of its lightweight, cloud-based design, error-reduction, and speed, Clinch Xenon can reduce rendering costs by 90%.

"Clinch Xenon is purpose-built to personalize video at scale today and into the future," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "Clients and partners are now able to enjoy greater control over their video parameters, without any creative or production limitations. Clinch focuses on the space where data and video connect, Xenon brings us a step further in our mission to produce easy-to-create, easy-to-scale, easy-to-serve personalized video ads."

"Production time, cost, and complexity are the most commonly cited obstacles companies face, inhibiting them from going 'all-in' on Video DCO," said Sr. Global IT Martech Manager Lucas Borges at AB inBEV. "Clinch was already many steps ahead on removing complexity and this announcement will no doubt solve time and cost concerns for many advertisers."

Clinch Xenon is integrated into the Clinch VideoAI™ creative tools, which are built as extensions to the Adobe Creative Suite and allows creative teams to build video into all advertising formats, from HTML5 to social to OTT/CTV, connecting them to data sources in order to produce unlimited personalized variations, without having to learn entirely new software.

"Off-the-shelf video production solutions are unstable, with highly variable and uncontrollable rendering times and complicated management," said Raz Peter, Clinch Chief Technical Officer. "Clinch Xenon is designed to be stronger, more efficient and agile, and to fit inside the normal process flow."

Clinch Xenon provides full control with real-time high-quality rendering, advanced automated QA, and simultaneous transcoding to all video formats. In addition, creative teams can preview all changes on the fly. Speed, cost, and scale were always the name of the game when it comes to video, Xenon is a true game changer.

Clinch Xenon is available today to all Clinch platform clients and partners at no additional cost.

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales. Clinch provides brands and agencies with an omni-channel creative solution that leverages data to automate, personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, social media, in-app, native, and OTT / CTV. For more information visit: www.clinch.co

SOURCE Clinch

Related Links

http://www.clinch.co

