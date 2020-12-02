Clinch Unveils New Shoppable Video Solutions, Enabling Real-Time E-commerce Video Across All Channels, From Online Video to OTT

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the Personalization Everywhere company that provides cross-channel dynamic creative optimization (DCO) technology to the world's leading advertisers, announced today the launch of their real-time shoppable video ad units.

Clinch shoppable video solution transforms standard video ad experiences from an upper funnel awareness tactic to a powerful performance tool, to better capture audience engagement and lead customers down the digital path to purchase, across any screen. Advertisers can now incorporate unlimited and rich data feeds, such as location, inventory, products, and offers, all in real-time. Clinch shoppable videos can also accommodate functions that promote user interactivity, such as QR codes, surveys/polls, message sequencing, gamification, dynamic maps and more.

"We've positioned ourselves at the intersection of data and video commerce – a space where we see immense value," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "By enabling brands to push commerce through video, we've opened up an entirely new revenue channel that was historically reserved for awareness."

Clinch is betting big on the idea that video will soon outpace display in driving e-commerce. The Company's shoppable video ads garner higher engagement rates than display and retargeting, and are in high-demand amongst many of their clients.

"We have several large advertisers leveraging our shoppable video ad units for their 2020 holiday campaigns, and in almost every case these shoppable videos outperform display retargeting in both CTR and conversions," added Etzioni. "These metrics are a real game changer and further validate that the future of e-commerce is video."

There is an abundance of inventory currently available that can accommodate shoppable video, as well as growing demand across demand side platforms like Adelphic by Viant, for solutions to integrate commerce into video.

"With today's shift towards e-commerce, shoppable video is an increasingly important component of brand advertising campaigns," said Jon Schulz, CMO at Viant. "Dynamic Content Optimization is a key component of maintaining a seamless and customized customer experience across channels and our partnership with Clinch aligns with our strategy to offer our clients data driven advertising tools to help increase engagement and drive business results."

In addition to building custom shoppable templates, there is proprietary magic in Clinch's decision engine that analyzes and applies complex decisioning logic, in real-time, to show the right products to the right person, in the most relevant environment.

Getting started with shoppable video is easier than you think. Clinch shoppable video works with a client's existing assets, and is built using Clinch Xenon, their proprietary rapid video rendering technology, that makes it easy-to-create, easy-to-scale, and easy-to-serve personalization –which is invaluable ahead of the holiday season, and going forward into 2021.

