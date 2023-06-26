ClinChoice Partners with Anju to Simplify the Complexities of Life Science Information Management

News provided by

Anju Software

26 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software, a leading life science technologies provider, announced that ClinChoice is expanding its footprint with TrialMaster and Anju's eClinical Suite. The partnership allows ClinChoice to deliver a full suite of cost-efficient and adaptable eClinical solutions providing impactful insights and accelerated results.

"With our acquisition of Cromsource, we welcomed Anju as a partner for eClinical solutions," stated Tiepu Liu, Clinchoice President of Global Biometrics. "The Cromsource team has over ten years of experience designing and managing Phase I-IV clinical trials on TrialMaster, one of the most intuitive, feature-rich electronic data capture solutions on the market."

"We look forward to supporting ClinChoice as they increase their global presence," stated Michael Loftus, Anju Vice President of CRO Partner Program. "Our adaptable technologies paired with Anju's customer-first approach enables our partners to rapidly deliver solutions that scale."  

TrialMaster allows organizations conducting clinical research to streamline the collection, processing, and submission of clinical trial data to regulatory authorities to expedite the development and approval to market of life-saving drugs and devices. TrialMaster supports Phase I-IV multilingual clinical trials, is accessible from any electronic device, and includes ePRO, autoencoding, SAE reporting, and eConsent in a single solution.

About ClinChoice
ClinChoice is a global clinical CRO dedicated to offering high-quality services to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, medical device, and consumer products companies. These services include Clinical Operations, Project Management, Biostatistics and Programming, Data Management, Regulatory Affairs and Medical Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Cosmetovigilance, Toxicology, as well as Medical Writing and other product development services. ClinChoice has delivery centers across the US, Canada, Europe, India, the Philippines, Japan, and China, with more than 4,000 dedicated professionals.

About Anju
Anju Software is a customer-first organization providing adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

Media Contact
Lisa Pahl
Anju Software
+1 979.413.5334
[email protected]com

SOURCE Anju Software

