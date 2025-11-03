Clinical Signals and Strategic Shifts: Insights That Shape Oncology Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn which treatment modalities and research are capturing oncologists' attention and how these breakthroughs are opening new pathways for market differentiation and commercial success. Attendees will understand how new data unveiled at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2025 annual meeting may influence the future of cancer treatment, including shifts in clinical practice and strategic priorities. The featured speakers will review the current landscape of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in oncology and explore what's needed to advance the next generation into first-in-human trials. Attendees will explore the latest developments in immuno-oncology, including how emerging therapies are delivering longer-lasting responses and reshaping the standard of care.

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology drug development is advancing rapidly, driven by innovation in personalized medicine, precision strategies and immuno-oncology. The current landscape is marked by a surge in clinical trials exploring novel mechanisms of action, biomarker-guided approaches and combination therapies, each designed to overcome resistance and improve efficacy in increasingly targeted patient populations.

What treatment modalities are capturing oncologists' attention, and why now? As immuno-oncology continues to evolve, which emerging therapies are poised to reshape the standard of care? Is the next wave of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) innovation — including integration with bispecific and tri-specific platforms — delivering on its promise to transform precision oncology, or are we still chasing potential? And as new clinical signals emerge, how are they influencing strategies around trial design, commercialization and pipeline prioritization?

These questions and more will be answered through a survey of HCPs attending the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting, one of the premier events in the oncology community, bringing together thousands of oncologists, researchers and healthcare professionals from around the world to share the latest scientific developments, research findings and clinical advancements in cancer treatment.

Join this webinar to gain a deeper understanding of emerging trends and innovations driving the future of cancer care. This includes advances in immuno-oncology, which are delivering longer-lasting responses, and ADCs, which are redefining precision treatment through targeted delivery of potent therapies.

Register to learn which treatment modalities and research are not only capturing the attention of oncologists and reshaping clinical practice but also opening new pathways for market differentiation and commercial success.

Join experts from Syneos Health, Dr. Jozsef Palatka, MD, Vice President, Medical Management; Dr. Rob Berg, MD, PhD, Vice President, Medical Management; and Marek Rombel, Managing Director, Commercial Advisory, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clinical Signals and Strategic Shifts: Insights That Shape Oncology Drug Development.

