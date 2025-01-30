Clinical Studies Conducted at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expanding Treatment Options and Improving Outcomes for Patients with Gastrointestinal and Genitourinary Cancers

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical research conducted at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is expanding treatment options and contributing to improved outcomes for patients diagnosed with gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers. FCS research study results are featured at two global gatherings sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®).

The following FCS medical oncologists and hematologists participated in research studies presented at the ASCO® 2025 Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium:

FCS abstracts for gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancer are being presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology 2025 Gastrointestinal (GI) and ASCO® 2025 Genitourinary Cancers Symposiums, including two with first authorship. (Pictured: AJ Patel, MD was first author for a presentation at ASCO GI: Effect of dose adjustments on overall survival (OS) in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) treated with NALIRIFOX: A post hoc analysis of NAPOLI 3.)

Anjan J. Patel , MD, first author and presenter: Effect of dose adjustments on overall survival (OS) in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) treated with NALIRIFOX: A post hoc analysis of NAPOLI 3. (Abstract 716)

, MD, first author and presenter: Effect of dose adjustments on overall survival (OS) in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) treated with NALIRIFOX: A post hoc analysis of 3. (Abstract 716) Manish Patel , MD, FCS director of drug development, co-author: Update of phase 1b /2 study of muzastotug (ADG126, an anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody) in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced/metastatic MSS CRC. (Abstract 193)

, MD, FCS director of drug development, co-author: Update of phase /2 study of muzastotug (ADG126, an anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody) in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced/metastatic MSS CRC. (Abstract 193) Cesar Augusto Perez , MD, co-author: Phase 1/2 study of XTX101, a tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, in combination with atezolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors and in MSS CRC. (Abstract 206)

, MD, co-author: Phase 1/2 study of XTX101, a tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, in combination with atezolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors and in MSS CRC. (Abstract 206) Alexander Philipovskiy, MD, PhD, co-author: Preclinical and phase 1/2 data of the CHK1 inhibitor BBI-355 in development for esophageal and gastric cancers (EGC) with EGFR or FGFR2 amplifications. (Abstracts TPS517)

At the ASCO® 2025 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, Cesar Augusto Perez, MD, as first author, will present results of a Phase I dose-escalation study of the next-generation nectin-4 targeting antibody–drug conjugate CRB-701 (SYS6002) in US and UK patients with urothelial cancer and other solid tumors. (Abstract 807)

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, "The cutting-edge research conducted across our statewide practice continues to be a driving force in the positive trends in the care and treatment of patients diagnosed with GI and GU cancers."

"Our studies continue to reveal critical new discoveries among all treatment modalities and particularly in the use of targeted immunotherapies and molecular-based treatments," said Manish Patel, MD, who oversees FCS' three early phase Drug Development Units, where research is conducted on new treatments when they are first developed, prior to FDA approval. "We value every opportunity to join with our colleagues to share and enhance our understanding of emerging therapies that are advancing patient care and outcomes everywhere."

As one of the largest clinical research programs in the country, FCS provides access to more than 150 clinical trials at any given time within its 29 late-phase designated FCS clinics and Drug Development Units. The majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. have been studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.

Gastrointestinal cancers affect the digestive tract organs, such as the stomach, large and small intestine, pancreas, colon, liver, rectum, anus and biliary system. Genitourinary cancers, including kidney and bladder cancers, occur in the urinary system of men and women and in the reproductive organs in men, such as prostate and testicular cancers.

The annual ASCO® symposiums feature the latest research and findings in GI and GU cancer treatment, care and prevention. Abstracts are available at the following links:

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

