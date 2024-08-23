Clinical Trial Proves Ritual's Sleep BioSeries™ Melatonin Optimizes Melatonin Release Throughout the Night*† ††

Sleep BioSeries™ technology is clinically proven to provide time-release sleep support, and is shown to help fall asleep faster, achieve better deep sleep patterns and help wake up fresh and rested.*† †† ◆

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ritual , the traceable health and wellness brand working to raise the safety and efficacy standards in the supplement industry, announced the completion of a clinical trial on its Sleep BioSeries™ Melatonin , a sleep support supplement formulated with 5mg of pure Italian melatonin, proven to support the natural cycle of sleep-wake patterns.*†

Sleep BioSeries™ Melatonin is clinically shown to reach peak melatonin levels faster than placebo and promote sustained melatonin levels in the blood throughout the night before tapering off at the 6-hour mark towards morning.*†

"Melatonin products on the market are mostly either instant-release, which can help you fall asleep quickly but may wear off soon, or slow/extended-release, which provide sustained support but may lack the immediate effect needed to fall asleep," said Mastaneh Sharafi Ph.D., R.D., Senior Vice President of Science and Innovation at Ritual. "We formulated Sleep BioSeries™ with our innovative BioSeries™ technology to provide both immediate and sustained support, to promote better sleep patterns. We're proud to have demonstrated the efficacy of this technology in a pharmacokinetic and 2-week supplementation clinical trial."*††

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover design was used to assess the pharmacokinetics (N=10) and 2-week supplementation (N=12) effects of Sleep BioSeries™ Melatonin. Participants were adults ranging in age from 18 to 31 with reported sleep difficulty.*

With 1mg of instant release Melatonin in the first tablet to support falling asleep, Sleep BioSeries™ Melatonin is clinically shown to reduce time to fall asleep by 43% .* ‡‡

With 3mg of extended release Melatonin in the second tablet to support restful sleep. Sleep BioSeries™ Melatonin is clinically proven to support better deep sleep patterns.* ††

With 1 mg of extended Melatonin in the third tablet that tapers off by the morning. Sleep BioSeries™ Melatonin is clinically shown to help wake up fresh and rested with no rebound effects.*††◆

"This clinical trial is another important milestone in our commitment to completing clinical trials on all Ritual products by 2030 in partnership with leading universities and research organizations," said Katerina Schneider, Founder and CEO of Ritual. "All our products are formulated with ingredients backed by the latest science, but this gives our customers extra validation that the ingredients are actually working."*

To date, the brand has completed a university-led clinical trial on its Essential for Women Multivitamin 18+ , published in Frontiers In Nutrition and a clinical trial on its HyaCera wrinkle support formula , proving it reduces wrinkles and fine lines and improves skin smoothness in 90 days.∆ The brand also completed two in-vitro studies on Synbiotic+ and uses clinically studied key ingredients with strategic doses and forms across the rest of its line.*

About Ritual

Ritual is a health and wellness brand aiming to bring a new level of transparency to the health and wellness industry. A Certified B Corporation, they have pioneered a new standard of high-quality multivitamins and supplements that are backed by science and Made Traceable® with the first visible supply chain of its kind. Together with leading scientists, researchers and advisors, Ritual has developed products based on thousands of independent research studies, and has one of the leading prenatal multivitamins in the U.S. Ritual is available on Ritual.com, on Amazon.com, nationwide at Whole Foods Market and Target and at select regional retailers including Wegmans, Lassens, Metropolitan Market, Central Market and Plum Market. Learn more at Ritual.com and follow the brand @Ritual on Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

†Compared to placebo, based on a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled pharmacokinetic crossover study of Sleep BioSeries™ Melatonin among 10 adults ages 18-31 with reported sleep difficulty.

††Compared to placebo, based on a 2-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover clinical study of Sleep BioSeries™ Melatonin among 12 adults ages 18-31 with reported sleep difficulty.

‡‡Based on average reported time to sleep in a 2-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover clinical study of Sleep BioSeries™ Melatonin among 12 adults ages 18-31 with reported sleep difficulty.

◆Based on survey assessment of feeling waking up fresh and rested versus placebo, in a 2-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover clinical study of Sleep BioSeries™ Melatonin among 12 adults ages 18-31 with reported sleep difficulty.

∆Based on a 12-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study on 63 women and men ages 26 to 64 years old

