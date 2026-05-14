Clinicians send a clear message on pay: New survey data tells the story

OMAHA, Neb., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare organizations work to attract and retain talent in a competitive labor market, new data from Medical Solutions' latest Voices of Care survey shows clinicians are more aligned on pay expectations than many assume.

The survey, which gathered responses from nearly 4,000 nurses and allied professionals, highlights a key trend: most clinicians define competitive pay within a core range of $2,000 to $2,999 per week. While expectations vary by experience level, career stage, and work model, the findings show strong alignment across the workforce.

"Healthcare organizations are looking for clarity in a complex labor market, and this data helps define what competitive pay really means today," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "By understanding where expectations align, leaders can build more targeted, sustainable solutions to address ongoing workforce challenges."

Across the workforce, several patterns emerged:

The majority of clinicians report pay expectations between $2,000 and $2,999 per week.

Early-career clinicians tend to report lower expectations, while late-career clinicians are more likely to expect pay above $3,000 per week.

Travel clinicians are more likely to prioritize earning potential, while permanent and local clinicians place greater emphasis on stability and flexibility.

Pay expectations remain broadly aligned across nursing and allied professionals, despite differences in role and experience.

"Our clinicians consistently tell us that compensation is important, but it's only one part of how they evaluate opportunities," said Patti Artley, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Clinical Officer of Medical Solutions. "Factors like flexibility, stability, and work model all shape decision-making. These insights help bring that full picture into focus."

The findings also reinforce the importance of building a balanced workforce that reflects a range of experience levels and work models. As workforce dynamics continue to shift, organizations that align compensation strategies with clinician expectations will be better positioned to attract talent and support long-term stability.

These insights reflect how Medical Solutions operates as a healthcare workforce partner by combining data-driven intelligence with global nursing expertise to help organizations navigate workforce challenges and deliver sustainable solutions that support clinicians, hospitals, and the communities they serve.

Read key takeaways from the report here: https://www.medicalsolutions.com/voices-of-care-2026/.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC