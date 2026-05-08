Medical Solutions earns Top 10 MSP ranking in HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings

OMAHA, Neb., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest and most trusted healthcare workforce partners, has once again earned a place on the HRO Today 2026 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ list for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The company was listed as fourth overall and ranked in the Top 10 for breadth of service, size of deals, and quality of service.

This marks the fifth consecutive year the company has been included, underscoring the strength of its long-standing healthcare partnerships.

This recognition highlights the company's hands-on approach to partnership, working in tandem with healthcare organizations to deliver scalable workforce solutions that address evolving needs.

"Our customers rely on us to be more than a healthcare workforce partner," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "We're a strategic extension of their teams. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and our ability to deliver sustainable solutions that help them navigate workforce challenges while maintaining a focus on quality patient care."

These efforts are reflected in Medical Solutions' client retention and satisfaction scores, with customers consistently reporting that the company meets or exceeds expectations in key areas, including clinician quality, speed in filling staffing requests, and the ability to deliver a wide range of tailored solutions. The majority also say Medical Solutions exceeds expectations in communication and in resolving issues quickly and effectively.

"Healthcare leaders are looking for a partner who can bring consistency, transparency, and measurable impact to their workforce strategies," said Chase Farmer, Chief Commercial Officer of Medical Solutions. "We're focused on delivering solutions that align with their long-term goals while continuously adapting to the realities of today's healthcare environment."

This recognition comes as healthcare organizations face growing pressure to reduce costs, retain top talent, and adapt to rapid change. Many are streamlining vendor relationships and consolidating services under a single, trusted partner. Medical Solutions' comprehensive MSP program meets that demand, delivering workforce solutions that include real-time data and dashboarding, VMS services, support across a wide range of clinician types, and a strong focus on clinician retention.

Read the full list here: 2026 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: MSP.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC