Medical Solutions marks 25 years of growth and innovation in healthcare workforce solutions

OMAHA, Neb., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century of growth, innovation, and industry leadership.

What began in 2001 as a three-person operation has grown into a national leader, reflecting decades of expansion and adaptation to a changing healthcare landscape.

Today, the company is consistently recognized among the top staffing firms in the world. In 2025, Staffing Industry Analysts ranked Medical Solutions No. 28 on its Largest Staffing Firms Globally list. The company is also among the top five largest healthcare staffing firms in the U.S. and ranks as one of the top two travel nursing firms, reflecting its scale and influence across the industry.

Over the past 25 years, the company has reached significant milestones, including growing its corporate team to nearly 3,000 employees, launching new service lines such as managed services and international staffing, and completing a series of strategic acquisitions that have broadened its expertise and impact.

Key acquisitions (including C&A Industries, PPR Travel Nursing, 360 Healthcare, Host Healthcare, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions) have strengthened the company's ability to deliver more comprehensive, integrated support across a wide range of healthcare environments.

"What started as a small team with a big vision has grown into an organization that is helping shape the future of the healthcare workforce," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on advancing our capabilities, strengthening our partnerships, and finding new ways to support the people and organizations at the heart of care."

From its early days introducing a "one point of contact" model to enhance service delivery, including MSP services, Medical Solutions has evolved into a total workforce partner, expanding its approach to meet the changing needs of healthcare organizations while maintaining a strong focus on culture, service, and long-term impact.

"Reaching 25 years is a meaningful milestone for our organization, but it's just as much a milestone for the clients and clinicians who have trusted us along the way," said Rogers Tijerino. "Their partnership and dedication to care have shaped who we are today, and we're incredibly grateful to be part of the impact they make every day."

Looking ahead, Medical Solutions plans to continue expanding its capabilities, investing in new approaches, and exploring opportunities to better serve healthcare systems and the professionals who power them. Learn more at medicalsolutions.com.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC