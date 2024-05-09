CliniComp Recognized for Electronic Health Record Innovation in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that CliniComp , the pioneer in high-performing, reliable electronic health record (EHR) solution suite, has been selected as winner of the "Best Electronic Health Record Service" award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. The award recognizes the breakthrough technology innovation of CliniComp's System as a Service (SYaaS) unique and superior model.

CliniComp's SYaaS subscription model provides a comprehensive longitudinal patient EHR that is quick to implement, delivers rapid return on investment and lowers total cost of ownership, regardless of the size and complexity of the health system. The integrated EHR suite with an architectural framework conquering ever-evolving interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance data includes inpatient, ambulatory, ancillary, and revenue cycle management, and bundles software, hardware, and ongoing services.

"We set out to actively disrupt the status quo for how EHRs are designed, sold, implemented and managed. With an over 40-year proven track record supporting our customers, our System as a Service model delivers transparent savings and confidence in a superior technology for better clinical and financial outcomes," said Chris Haudenschild, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of CliniComp. "Receiving this award from MedTech Breakthrough is a testament to our commitment to provide the industry with a solution that simplifies the existing complexities in providing care. We will continue to innovate to enhance the human experience and elevate industry standards."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records, Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"CliniComp is changing the game by eliminating much of the uncertainty, fragmentation and inflexibility of typical EHR solutions. As healthcare continues to be plagued with staff shortages, burnout, and financial pressures, many organizations don't realize value from their typically exorbitant EHR acquisition, deployment and support," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "The CliniComp solution suite and its unique SYaaS model enable healthcare organizations to achieve a truly comprehensive longitudinal patient record at a fraction of the cost. We're pleased to award them 'Best Electronic Health Record Service' as their innovation helps to increase focus on what really matters – the patients."

About CliniComp

CliniComp is an innovative technology pioneer serving customers globally for over 40 years with continual advancement in delivering a cutting-edge electronic health record (EHR) solution suite. CliniComp uniquely offers a System as a Service (SYaas) model, eliminating the exorbitant cost of ownership with rapid deployment of all system components, hardware, software and 24/7 support, as a complete package of services for the life of the customer. The CliniComp solution suite is an integrated web-based EHR with an architectural framework conquering ever-evolving interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance data challenges to provide a longitudinal patient record. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's EHR provides an intuitive and seamless user interface and has earned an unrivaled record of performance and reliability with no planned downtime for decades in the most complex high-acuity hospital environments. For more information, please visit clinicomp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

