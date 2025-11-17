Clint Eastwood's Screen-Used Revolvers Head to Auction This December

Chuck Connors' screen-used "Rifleman" Winchester will also be available.

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three on-screen Remingtons used by Clint Eastwood in the 1985 film Pale Rider will be offered in Rock Island Auction Company's Dec. 5-7 Premier Auction. The Remington revolvers all play pivotal roles in the film's dramatic finale. Each revolver is documented and invoiced through Stembridge Gun Rentals, the iconic Hollywood prop supplier.

Clint Eastwood wore all three hats as director, producer, and lead actor in Pale Rider, starring as "Preacher," the title character, a role that would cement his legend as one of cinema's last true gunslingers. The film was a critical and commercial success, winning Eastwood the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Director and helping repopularize the Western genre in the 1980s.

Learn more about the Pale Rider revolvers.

"Clint Eastwood is a huge presence in American cinema," says RIAC President Kevin Hogan. "For many, Eastwood represents the raw American West, the quintessential image of frontier justice. To have three revolvers Eastwood wielded on-screen hit the auction block is a rare opportunity for Western fans and film collectors."

Eastwood's revolvers will be offered on the morning of Friday, Dec. 5, on the same day another iconic Western gun will be up for bid. Chuck Connors was a hero to a generation as Lucas McCain in ABC's The Rifleman television series. McCain's hero gun, one of the two specially modified Winchester Model 92 lever action carbines used onscreen for the show, includes extensive documentation from the Rifleman producers and Stembridge Gun Rentals. The gun features a presentation plaque to Connors on the stock and also comes with a Winchester Model 94 Deluxe carbine presented to Connors directly from the Winchester company.

Rock Island Auction Company's final Premier Auction of 2025 will feature nearly 2,000 lots that can be examined starting at 10 a.m. on Preview Day, December 4th, the day prior to auction. Hosted at the company's state-of-the-art venue in Bedford, Texas, the historic selection features items linked to celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Roy Rogers, as well as Wild West legends like Buffalo Bill and Bat Masterson.

