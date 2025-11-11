Frank Sinatra's Smith & Wesson Revolver up for Auction

Stylish piece of an American music legend available this December

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Smith & Wesson Model 29-2 presented to music legend Frank Sinatra in 1976 after his return to live performing will be offered in Rock Island Auction Company's Dec. 5-7 Premier Auction in Bedford, Texas. The highly embellished piece is accompanied by a hardwood case topped with a silver plaque that reads "TO FRANCIS ALBERT SINATRA/FROM THE GANG AT HARRAH'S/MARCH 12, 1976".

A Smith & Wesson revolver presented to Frank Sinatra in 1976 after his return to performing will auction this December. Post this The stylish gift to Sinatra from Harrah's casino came during a revival in Ol' Blue Eyes' career.

The Smith & Wesson (pre-auction estimate $35,000-$55,000) is beautifully embellished by Master Engraver Alvin A. White's near-full coverage floral scrolling and the crooner's gold inlaid initials, "FAS."

"Items with a Hollywood connection draw a lot of attention at auction, especially when it's a household name like Sinatra's," RIAC President Kevin Hogan said. "It's a gorgeous piece, but also marks a sort of 'second wind' of his career. It's a significant period in Sinatra's life."

In 1971, Ol' Blue Eyes, tired of singing the same songs, announced his retirement from performing live. He slowly returned to the stage, dealing with vocal cord issues early on because of his prolonged period without singing. By 1976, he would make 172 concert appearances. That year, 10 of those concerts would be at Harrah's in Lake Tahoe. The resort was undergoing an expansion at the time, so a presence like Sinatra would help fill seats.

Other firearms with Hollywood connections available in December's auction are:

Chuck Connors' Winchester Model 92 carbine documented as used on screen in his portrayal of Lucas McCain in the Western television series "The Rifleman"

Clint Eastwood's screen-used Remington revolvers as "Preacher" in the 1985 film, "Pale Rider"

"King of the Cowboys" Roy Rogers' Colt Single Action Army presented by Audie Murphy, the most decorated soldier of World War 2 and film star.

Rock Island Auction Company's Dec. 5-7 Premier Auction is open to the public and starts with a preview day on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. followed by the sale starting at 9 a.m. each day.

