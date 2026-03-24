Clip now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for merchants to accept contactless payments

Clip revolutionizes payment accessibility for Mexican businesses by integrating Tap to Pay on iPhone in the Clip app, allowing them to accept payments directly from their iPhone, without the need for additional hardware.

Tap to Pay on iPhone provides a secure, private, and easy-to-use experience that streamlines sales by accepting all forms of contactless payments.

MEXICO CITY, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clip , Mexico's leading digital commerce platform, now enables its customers to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone . Tap to Pay on iPhone allows merchants to accept all forms of contactless payment, including contactless credit and debit card payments, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets using only their iPhone and the Clip app, without the need to invest in a physical terminal, to start transacting.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is available starting today, March 24, with the Clip app, and allows merchants to accept contactless payments with an iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS. By not requiring extra hardware, all types of businesses can use an iPhone to accept payments anywhere they make sales.

In Mexico, millions of businesses operate with tight schedules, constant mobility, and the need to accept payments immediately, without friction. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, at checkout, merchants can simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

"By enabling Tap to Pay on iPhone in the Clip app, we reinforce our commitment to the democratization of digital payments and financial inclusion. This allows us to make technological solutions available to all businesses in Mexico, significantly contributing to the country's economic development, aligned with our mission to make ideas happen," stated Adolfo Babatz, CEO and Founder of Clip.

Key Benefits:

All you need is your iPhone: Accept contactless payments from your iPhone with the Clip app.

Accept contactless payments from your iPhone with the Clip app. Ease and accessibility: Unlock contactless payment acceptance within minutes directly from the Clip app.

Unlock contactless payment acceptance within minutes directly from the Clip app. Security and trust: Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in security and privacy features of iPhone to help protect your business and customer data. Apple doesn't store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers, so merchants and customers can rest assured that their data stays theirs. [1]

Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in security and privacy features of iPhone to help protect your business and customer data. Apple doesn't store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers, so merchants and customers can rest assured that their data stays theirs. Send digital receipts: Allows sending digital receipts via SMS or email.

How does it work?

The payment process requires 4 simple steps, through the Clip app:

Enter the amount to be charged in the Clip app. Select the Tap to Pay on iPhone payment option. The customer taps their contactless card or compatible digital wallet to the iPhone. Confirm the payment and send the digital receipt.

Clip continues to lead the evolution of digital payments in the country, offering technological tools for all Mexican businesses, securely, quickly, and easily.

For more information visit: https://www.clip.mx/soluciones/tap-to-pay-on-iphone

Make it easy, make it Clip.

About Clip

Clip is the leading commerce and digital payments platform that is empowering businesses in Mexico to interact and transact with their consumers more effectively through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service, and the ability to accept all payment methods digitally. For more information visit www.payclip.com or www.clip.mx

Social Media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

LinkedIn

YouTube

Podcast

PR Contact:

[email protected]

1 Encrypted card numbers are temporarily stored on iPhone only for transactions made in Store and Forward mode.

SOURCE Payclip