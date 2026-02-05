Clip unveils Clip Total 3, the most comprehensive mobile point-of-sale terminal for Mexican businesses

Clip Total 3 represents the evolution of Clip's most iconic terminal and redefines the mobile point of sale in Mexico.

This launch consolidates Clip's premium segment, which also includes Clip Stand 2, with all-in-one solutions for businesses that need much more than just payment acceptance.

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clip , Mexico's leading digital commerce platform, today announced the launch of Clip Total 3, the new generation of its most iconic terminal. Following the success of Clip Total and Clip Total 2, the company is taking a decisive step toward redefining the mobile point of sale in Mexico.

Clip Total 3 is an all-in-one terminal created for businesses that need much more than just to accept payments: it allows them to manage inventory with Clip Catalog, orders, and sales from a single device. Its launch, together with Clip Stand 2, consolidates Clip's premium segment.

Key features include:

Great clarity indoors and outdoors thanks to its 6.7" HD IPS screen with thin bezels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Total transparency for the customer during payment thanks to its integrated second interactive screen.

Instant receipts with its high-speed thermal printer that does not require ink.

Reduced waiting times and faster payments thanks to the latest generation processor with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Continuous operation throughout the day with a battery 20% larger than the previous generation.

Freedom to work anywhere with full connectivity: 4G, WiFi, and Bluetooth.

Quickly capture products and codes with its front and rear camera system.

Clip Total 3 is the ideal all-in-one tool for any type of business, from industries such as retailers and self-service stores, full-service restaurants and fast food chains, events, fairs, and festivals, among others.

"Clip Total 3 is the result of years of listening to Mexican businesses, a world-class terminal designed for the real pace of work in Mexico: intense, dynamic, and demanding. With this new generation, we offer entrepreneurs, merchants, and companies a comprehensive tool to manage their entire operation," said Fernando Gómez Rayón, Head of Payments and Go to Market at Clip.

Clip Total 3 is available starting February 3 at a special introductory price at a special introductory price of $899 MXN at clip.mx , with free shipping throughout Mexico, and will soon be available at major retailers across the country.

In this way, Clip continues to strengthen its position as the leading digital commerce platform in Mexico, making solutions available to all businesses, of all sizes, in all industries and anywhere in the country, that meet the specific needs of each case to provide the best service and the best experience to their customers.

About Clip

Clip is the leading commerce and digital payments platform that is empowering businesses in Mexico to interact and transact with their consumers more effectively through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service, and the ability to accept all payment methods digitally. For more information visit www.payclip.com or www.clip.mx

