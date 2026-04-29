CLO Launches Global 3D Design Contest with Vivienne Westwood "CUT, SLASH & CORSET", powered by MetaHuman

MUNICH, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion, the global leader in digital garment solutions and developer of CLO and Marvelous Designer, partners with iconic British fashion house Vivienne Westwood to launch a 3D design challenge, "CUT, SLASH & CORSET" – hosted on CONNECT and powered by Epic Games' Unreal Engine and MetaHuman technology. This contest challenges the next generation of digital designers to interpret the Vivienne Westwood house's heritage and signature design techniques, combining the precision of CLO 3D garment simulation and the high-fidelity, real-time power of Unreal Engine and MetaHuman technology.

CLO and Vivienne Westwood Launch Global 3D Design Contest "CUT, SLASH & CORSET", powered by MetaHuman

Inspired by the British fashion house's avant-garde design legacy, the contest focuses on the tension between tradition and subversion. Participants are tasked with developing a full digital outfit in CLO or Marvelous Designer and are invited to push design boundaries by visualizing the final look on a MetaHuman within a custom Unreal Engine environment – all while drawing inspiration from the architecture of the Vivienne Westwood Corset and the geometry of Tartan. The challenge lies in subverting these foundations by applying the historical "Cut, Slash & Pull" technique to create a radically new digital silhouette.

Through this collaboration, CLO invites both global communities to transcend traditional boundaries by exploring the high-fidelity, real-time synergy of the CLO/Marvelous Designer LiveSync Plugin. In the spirit of the Vivienne Westwood house, participants are encouraged to pioneer their own tartan designs and re-envision the house's innovative heritage through the precision of CLO's AI Studio, leveraging advanced tools such as the AI Texture Generator and AI Pattern Drafter to define the future of digital craftsmanship.

Contest Rewards: A total of $3,500 in cash prizes will be awarded, along with features on CLO channels:

1st Place: $2,000 + 1:1 Virtual Mentoring & Feedback session with Vivienne Westwood and Portfolio Review (1 winner)

2nd Place: $1,000 (1 winner)

3rd Place: $500 (1 winner)

Each contestant is invited to submit their digital creations, which will be evaluated by representatives of the Vivienne Westwood 3D and CGI team based on the following criteria: 40% Understanding of Brand Identity & Concept, 30% Creative Style and Expression, and 30% Design Details and Completeness.

Submission Period: The contest officially opens on April 29, 2026, and submissions will be accepted until June 11, 2026. Winners will be announced on June 25, 2026.

Designers are encouraged to visit the official contest page on CONNECT for full guidelines, brand assets, and submission instructions.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of CLO, the leading 3D fashion design software used and trusted by designers, small businesses, and titans of the fashion industry to achieve a seamless digital workflow. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, manufacturing to marketing, and fitting to styling. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO-SET (a digital asset management and collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

About Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood is one of the last independent global fashion houses, honouring traditional techniques and craftsmanship through purposeful avant-garde design. At times thought-provoking, the house is about more than producing clothes – it captures the imagination, champions culture, and generates positive action.

SOURCE CLO Virtual Fashion