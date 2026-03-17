SEOUL, South Korea, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion, the global leader in digital garment solutions and developer of CLO and Marvelous Designer, announced today that SHIMA SEIKI, the leading knitting solutions provider and developer of APEXFiz Design software, has officially joined the CLO Ecosystem Partnership Program (EPP).

This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to create a seamless, end-to-end digital-to-production pipeline for knitwear, connecting CLO's digital garment technology directly with SHIMA SEIKI's plan-design-produce ecosystem for knitwear.

CLO Virtual Fashion announces SHIMA SEIKI Joins the CLO Ecosystem Partnership Program (EPP).

The CLO-SHIMA SEIKI collaboration allows CLO users and creators to move from digital concept to knitted output with unprecedented efficiency. By linking CLO with APEXFiz, SHIMA SEIKI's design software, the partnership introduces a frictionless workflow that expands creative capability while eliminating traditional barriers between design and production.

For example, if a designer wants a knit garment to appear realistic in CLO, the CLO-APEXFiz plugin streamlines the workflow on both sides. With just a simple click, users can import all relevant materials between CLO and SHIMA SEIKI. Previously, this required manually uploading five to six separate image layers and adjusting settings, which could take many hours.

CLO users who value precise knit results, high-quality imagery, and animated video output can now leverage the combined strengths of CLO and SHIMA SEIKI to create truly exceptional work. These digital creations can then be translated into real-world production thanks to the improved communication between the two platforms.

This partnership also reflects the growing momentum of the CLO Ecosystem Partnership Program, as leading global companies seek to integrate with CLO's industry-standard digital garment workflow.

"We are thrilled to welcome SHIMA SEIKI to the CLO Ecosystem Partnership Program," said Simon Kim, CEO at CLO Virtual Fashion. "Over the past year, we've built a strong network of EPP partners, and the collaboration with SHIMA SEIKI marks a significant milestone, especially for expanding digital knitwear workflows. Together, we're shaping the future of digital-to-physical garment innovation."

"We are delighted to embark on this partnership with CLO." said SHIMA SEIKI president Mitsuhiro Shima. "CLO's leadership in digital workflow solutions aligns perfectly with our vision to innovate across digital-to-physical experiences. By combining the strengths of both organizations, we look forward to delivering new value to our customers and accelerating the next generation of digital transformation."

The APEXFiz Integration Plugin is set for April, supported by the V-09C update from SHIMA SEIKI in March and the CLO 2026.0 release for enterprise users in April. This strategic integration empowers users of both platforms to exchange data seamlessly, enabling the creation of accurate, production-ready knitwear and eliminating cumbersome manual steps.

APEXFiz supports a wide range of design tasks, from original pattern creation and colorway development to knit, weave, print and embroidery simulation, making it an ideal companion to CLO's advanced digital garment environment, especially for e-commerce, visualization, and knitwear-focused product development.

About CLO Virtual Fashion (http://www.clovirtualfashion.com/)

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of CLO, the leading 3D fashion design software used and trusted by designers, small businesses, and titans of the fashion industry to achieve a seamless digital workflow. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, fitting to manufacturing, from styling to marketing. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO-SET (a digital asset management and collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

About SHIMA SEIKI (https://www.shimaseiki.com/)

SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan is a leading manufacturer in the computerized flatbed knitting machine industry. With complete systems integration from planning, production to sales promotion and retail sales, SHIMA SEIKI has been dedicating its products and services to the knitting industry worldwide through the latest in computerized knitting technology.

SHIMA SEIKI is also the pioneer in complete garment manufacturing technology—called WHOLEGARMENT®—wherein an entire knitted garment is produced on the knitting machine without the need for linking or sewing afterward. Since its commercial introduction in 1995, SHIMA SEIKI has been the undisputed leader in WHOLEGARMENT® knitting technology with 30 years of field experience and know-how, not to mention over 2,900 related patents and patents pending worldwide.

Meanwhile SHIMA SEIKI's SDS®-ONE APEX series 3D design system and APEXFiz® design software feature ultra-realistic knit simulation for creating virtual samples. Virtual samples minimize time, cost and material associated with the sample-making phase. Virtual samples can also be used to gauge consumer response to items before going to market, effectively realizing production based on demand forecasting. Inventory can therefore be optimized to minimize leftover stock, realizing smart, speedy and sustainable production.

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SOURCE CLO Virtual Fashion