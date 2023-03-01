CLO Virtual Fashion Holds User Summit for Fashion's Leaders and Innovators Across Americas

Held in Los Angeles , around 100 leaders from future-thinking apparel brands and fashion schools across the Americas attended to share insights and experience interactive networking to grow with CLO solutions.

New York, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion, the world's leading digital fashion solutions provider, successfully held its Enterprise User Summit in Los Angeles on February 16, 2023. The invite-only event was attended by around 100 leaders across the fashion industry, including 3D creative leads, designers, and developers from brands such as Nike, Burton, and Patagonia, as well as educators and academics from schools like SCAD and FIDM.

The theme of the user summit was "Grow with CLO," featuring presentations, panels, and interactive booths to help users sprout new ideas, cultivate industry relationships, and learn how to achieve their goals with CLO's software and platform.

Presentations included an introduction and demo of CLO-SET , the company's collaborative 3D creation workspace, instructions and insights around implementation & training, and major updates around CLO's release structure and upcoming features. New projects and initiatives were also shared, such as the web3 experience and metaverse converting service on CONNECT by CLO-SET , the company's open marketplace and community platform.

Featured in the talks was a panel spotlighting Nicole Boyer, 3D Creative Lead at Arc'teryx, Erika Smallridge, Senior 3D Designer at L.L.Bean, and Andra Bogdan Rudwall and Daniel Townsley, 3D Creative Lead and Tech Designer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. These 3D pioneers and long-time advocates of CLO shared their successes and creative usage of CLO at their companies – not just in design and concepting, but across the entire fashion pipeline.

"We wanted to create an ecosystem for people to really talk to each other, connect, and empathize with the similar experiences they are going through along their 3D journey," said Ryan Lee-Teng, VP of Business Development for the Americas. "Our user summits aim to create a welcoming environment for CLO users to network with others in the space, provide feedback and learn from CLO designers, and generate new ideas around collaborating and utilizing CLO."

The summit also included time to explore various info booths where users could learn about CLO-SET, Fabric Digitization, Academics, APIs, and more. These were joined by booths from Dopl (providing 360 degree image capture services) and Kalypso (delivering digital transformation of the value chain).

Simon Kim, the CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion said, "As a user-focused company, it is always great to see our users because that's how we get our inspiration and ideas; by communicating together, we can build a better future together. I'm really glad we had this Los Angeles get together and I hope we can get bigger and better every year."

CLO holds events to support its users all over the globe, with recent user summits held in Seoul, Munich, and Tokyo. Each received hugely positive feedback from CLO's users and leaders in the industry, and the company plans to engage with users worldwide in the upcoming months.

