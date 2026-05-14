Clopay® Introduces Switchable Glass Technology, Transforming Garage Doors into a Smart Architectural Feature

Garage door features glass panels that switch from clear to opaque, adapting to user needs for daylight or privacy. Post this

Designed for both luxury homes and commercial environments, C-Power enabled Click-to-Conceal Panels transform the garage door into a responsive design element that adapts to the user's changing needs throughout the day, offering daylight and outdoor views when desired and privacy and security when needed.

The Ultimate Flex: Light, Privacy, and Control

For residential design, the door opens up new ways to use the garage as a flexible, light-filled extension of the home such as an office, gym or entertaining area. For builders and architects, it delivers an innovative, future-focused solution that elevates both the visual and functional appeal of a home.

"As garages continue to evolve into multi-use spaces, the door itself is becoming part of the design conversation. Traditional glass doors are a popular design choice because of their ability to connect indoor and outdoor spaces, yet they can raise concerns about visibility and security," said Heather Bender, Clopay's Senior Director of Product Marketing. "C-Power enabled Click-to-Conceal Panels provide a two-in-one solution previously unavailable on exterior-rated garage doors. Clients get the modern, open look they want, with built-in privacy control."

Performance-Driven Solutions for Commercial Projects

The same Click-to-Conceal Panels support a wide range of applications in commercial environments.

Automotive showrooms can display vehicles during business hours and obscure them after closing. Retailers can showcase merchandise while maintaining the option to conceal products to reduce theft risk. In restaurants, hospitality venues, event spaces and schools, the glass panels balance daylight, glare and safety, to satisfy both visual and functional design requirements.

"The ability to shift between clear and opaque adds operational flexibility without installing separate shading systems or curtains that can impede sight lines and require ongoing maintenance," Bender said.

The benefits don't stop at aesthetics. Energy efficiency and smart design are at the core of this product. When the glass is clear, it floods the space with natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting during the day. Opaque panels block UV rays and limit heat gain to help regulate indoor temperatures and protect interiors from fading.

For added security, the panels automatically default to opaque when the power is off, keeping what's inside out of sight, and change to clear when activated.

Engineered for Durability and Clean Design

C-Power enabled Click-to-Conceal Panels are housed in a durable, weather-resistant 2-1/8" thick aluminum frame with a fully integrated power system. The wiring is concealed within the door sections for a clean appearance and simple installation.

The residential Avante and commercial Model 904 doors have a rectangular grid pattern while the Avante Sleek and Model 906 doors feature long, narrow horizontal panels with minimal stiles for wider, unobstructed views. The frames are available with or without insulation in multiple colors, including anodized finishes. Built-in WindCode® reinforcement is offered.

Glazing options include Clear/White Opaque and Gray Clear/Gray Opaque laminated or insulated tempered glass.

A Platform for Architects and Builders

With C-Power enabling technology, Clopay has expanded the role of the garage door in residential and commercial architecture. By combining dynamic glass, durable materials, and trusted performance, the Avante and Avante Sleek residential doors and commercial Models 904 and 906 offer a cohesive solution for projects that demand flexibility, privacy, and clean design.

"Clopay full-view garage doors with C-Power enabled Click-to-Conceal Panels offer the perfect blend of modern style and functionality," added Bender. "This is responsive architecture -- technology that enhances both form and function. It's a signature element that elevates any project."

For more information, visit www.clopaydoor.com.

About Clopay Corporation

Founded in 1964, Clopay Corporation ("Clopay") is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. The company sells residential and commercial overhead sectional doors through leading home center retail chains and a network of over 3,000 independent professional dealers under the brands Clopay®, Ideal Door®, and Holmes Garage Door Company®. Rolling steel doors and grilles for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell®, Cookson®, and Clopay® brands.

Clopay is headquartered in Mason, Ohio, and operates four manufacturing facilities and 57 distribution centers. For more information, visit www.clopaydoor.com .

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a leading provider of residential and commercial building products. The Company is the largest North American manufacturer and marketer of garage doors under the Clopay, IDEAL and Holmes brands, and rolling steel door and grille products under the Clopay, Cornell, and Cookson brands. The Company is also a leading provider of residential, industrial, and commercial ceiling fans sold under the Hunter, Casablanca, and Jan Fan brands.

The AMES North America, Australia, and United Kingdom businesses are classified as discontinued operations.

For more information on Griffon, please see the Company's website at www.griffon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements related to, among other things, income (loss), earnings, cash flows, revenue, changes in operations, operating improvements, industries in which Griffon Corporation (the "Company" or "Griffon") operates and the United States and global economies that are not historical are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements," and may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipates," "supports," "plans," "projects," "expects," "believes," "achieves", "should," "would," "could," "hope," "forecast," "management is of the opinion," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "explores," "opportunities," the negative of these expressions, use of the future tense and similar words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: current economic conditions and uncertainties in the housing, credit and capital markets; Griffon's ability to achieve expected savings and improved operational results from cost control, restructuring, integration and disposal initiatives (including the expanded CPP global outsourcing strategy announced in May 2023); the ability to identify and successfully consummate, and integrate, value-adding acquisition opportunities; increasing competition and pricing pressures in the markets served by Griffon's operating companies; the ability of Griffon's operating companies to expand into new geographic and product markets, and to anticipate and meet customer demands for new products and product enhancements and innovations; increases in the cost or lack of availability of raw materials such as steel, resin and wood, components or purchased finished goods, including any potential impact on costs or availability resulting from tariffs; changes in customer demand or loss of a material customer at one of Griffon's operating companies; the potential impact of seasonal variations and uncertain weather patterns on certain of Griffon's businesses; political events or military conflicts that could impact the worldwide economy; a downgrade in Griffon's credit ratings; changes in international economic conditions including inflation, interest rate and currency exchange fluctuations; the reliance by certain of Griffon's businesses on particular third party suppliers and manufacturers to meet customer demands; the relative mix of products and services offered by Griffon's businesses, which impacts margins and operating efficiencies; short-term capacity constraints or prolonged excess capacity; unforeseen developments in contingencies, such as litigation, regulatory and environmental matters; Griffon's ability to adequately protect and maintain the validity of patent and other intellectual property rights; the cyclical nature of the businesses of certain of Griffon's operating companies; possible terrorist threats and actions and their impact on the global economy; effects of possible IT system failures, data breaches or cyber-attacks; the impact of pandemics, such as COVID-19, on the U.S. and the global economy, including business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business and operating facility failures, specifically among our customers and suppliers; Griffon's ability to service and refinance its debt; and the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including, without limitation, changes in tax laws. Such statements reflect the views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, as previously disclosed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Griffon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Clopay Corporation