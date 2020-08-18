Clorox and Cleveland Clinic Release Guide to Help People Stay Safer at Home During COVID-19

OAKLAND, Calif. and CLEVELAND, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) and Cleveland Clinic have released a second guide following the announcement of their partnership in July to support public health as society continues to face COVID-19.

"Safer at Home During the Coronavirus Pandemic" shares practices for households that can help people protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from further spread of COVID-19. The free online guide incorporates general prevention information, resources on cleaning and disinfecting a home, tips on communicating with loved ones about the new realities and emotional challenges posed by the pandemic, and guidance on caring for family members who are sick with coronavirus. Many of the same steps can keep families healthy during the upcoming cold and flu season as well.

"As we continue to contend with the challenges from COVID-19, people are looking for guidance that will give them a sense of confidence and comfort that they're taking the right steps to help them keep their families safe," said Clorox Chair and CEO Benno Dorer. "Bringing together the knowledge and expertise we've each developed over the course of 100 years — for Clorox in serving the cleaning and disinfecting needs of households and for Cleveland Clinic in serving patient needs — is important. Our hope is that the guide will contribute to the collective action necessary to beat the pandemic."

Added Cleveland Clinic Chief Clinical Transformation Officer James Merlino, M.D., "As we focus on protecting ourselves from COVID-19, it's important we take precautions everywhere we go, including in our homes. This new guide offers advice that can prevent the spread of COVID-19, and addresses emotional well-being and ways to maintain social connections with friends and family while we are physically distant. Our organizations are committed to helping the community stay safe as we all continue to navigate a new normal during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

The first guide released in July as part of the Clorox-Cleveland Clinic partnership, "Six Building Blocks of a Robust Cleaning and Disinfection Program," was focused on helping employers with training, effective product selection, and the development of robust cleaning and disinfection processes to create and maintain safer environments. The organizations are also involved in a partnership with United Airlines, the United CleanPlus program, to inform and guide new cleaning and safety protocols.

Cleveland Clinic offers resources and advisory support to help organizations safely resume operations during COVID-19. These resources include an employer website, COVID-19: Creating a Safe Workplace, which features a series of return to work guides developed for various industries. Cleveland Clinic also hosts a webinar series on topics ranging from infection prevention to employee resiliency.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, named to the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings, Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, and the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

The Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 67,554 employees worldwide are more than 4,520 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,026-bed health system that includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 18 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2019, there were 9.8 million total outpatient visits, 309,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 255,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/CCforMedia and twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

CLX-C

SOURCE The Clorox Company

Related Links

http://www.thecloroxcompany.com

