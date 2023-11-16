Clorox Board Names Linda Rendle Chair; Matthew Shattock to Become Lead Independent Director

News provided by

The Clorox Company

16 Nov, 2023, 16:15 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that its board of directors has elected CEO Linda Rendle to the role of chair of the board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2024, and that Matthew Shattock, Clorox's current board chair, will become lead independent director.

Continue Reading
Clorox CEO Linda Rendle to become board chair effective Jan. 1, 2024.
Clorox CEO Linda Rendle to become board chair effective Jan. 1, 2024.
Current Clorox board chair Matthew J. Shattock will become lead independent director effective Jan. 1, 2024.
Current Clorox board chair Matthew J. Shattock will become lead independent director effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Rendle has served as CEO of Clorox and a member of the board of directors since September 2020. Shattock, a seasoned consumer packaged goods executive, became the company's board chair on Feb. 15, 2021, and has been a member of the board of directors since 2018. As lead independent director, he will retain significant responsibilities, including approving board meeting agendas, overseeing meetings of the independent directors, and leading CEO and board performance evaluations.

"Linda has demonstrated exceptional leadership of Clorox over the past three years as CEO," said Shattock. "She has successfully guided the company through the pandemic, navigated a persistently challenging post-pandemic macroeconomic environment and a complex cybersecurity attack, and strengthened Clorox's competitive position through the activation of a digital and organizational transformation. The board is confident that adding board chair to Linda's role will enable her to continue to accelerate the meaningful changes she has already initiated to create a stronger, more resilient company."

"I'm honored to have the confidence of the board to serve as Clorox's next board chair and grateful to Matt for his support and guidance," said Rendle. "He has provided incredibly valuable strategic perspective and insights, especially around our operational transformation, and I'm confident that will continue in his role as lead independent director. On behalf of the board, we thank him for his leadership and look forward to continuing to benefit from his vast industry and strategic transformation experience."

Rendle is a 20-year veteran of Clorox — holding numerous senior leadership roles including president and executive vice president – Cleaning, International, Strategy and Operations, among others — where she developed deep business and functional expertise and oversaw the development of the company's IGNITE strategy. Before joining Clorox, Rendle worked for Procter & Gamble, where she held several positions in sales management. Rendle is on the board of directors of Visa Inc. and the Consumer Brands Association.

About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2023 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

 CLX-C   

SOURCE The Clorox Company

Also from this source

Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share

Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on the company's...
Clorox Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 Results, Updates Outlook

Clorox Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 Results, Updates Outlook

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended Sept. 30, 2023. First-Quarter Fiscal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.