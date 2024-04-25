Closing Ceremony of "Capacity Building Program for African Future Trainers in the Field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training" Held at Shandong Vocational College of Science and Technology

WEIFANG, China, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10, the closing ceremony of the "Capacity Building Program for African Future Trainers in the Field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training" was held at Shandong Vocational College of Science and Technology. During the ceremony, Liu Fuyu, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and president of Shandong Vocational College of Science and Technology, presented graduation certificates to Tanzanian participants who came to China for training.

In his speech, Liu stated that in 2005, Shandong Vocational College of Science and Technology established friendly cooperation with Tanzania and other African countries. The occupational standards for garment design technician and garment production technician developed by the school and the corresponding program delivery standards have been certified by the National Council for Technical Education (NACTE) in Tanzania and officially integrated into the Tanzanian National Vocational Education system. In the future, the school will continue to enhance exchanges and cooperation in the development of occupational standards, curriculum resource construction, and teacher training.

Edward Joseph Mneda, representative of the Tanzanian training delegation, expressed his appreciation for the rich teaching experience and professional knowledge gained during their training in China. They have developed a deeper understanding of China's vocational education system and anticipate continuing cooperation with China to further advance vocational education in Tanzania.

Duan Xiaofei, secretary-general of the Sino-African Vocational Education Alliance, delivered an online speech.

In recent years, Shandong Vocational College of Science and Technology has capitalized on overseas educational institutions to jointly establish the Shandong Vocational College of Science and Technology East Africa (Uganda) International College. It has collaborated with Goertek to establish a training center in Vietnam, partnered with China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited to establish the Dairi Overseas Training Center in Indonesia, and joined hands with Kenya to establish the "Luban Workshop" for textile and apparel professionals. These initiatives have paved the way for a robust "going global" strategy in vocational education.