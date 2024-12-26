CLOU Electronics Earns Global Recognition in BloombergNEF's 2024 Bankability Rankings

DALLAS, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has released its Storage Providers and Integrators Bankability List 2024, with CLOU Electronics achieving a notable improvement in its ranking compared to last year. Recognized by BNEF—a leading authority in the renewable energy sector—this distinction underscores CLOU's comprehensive strength, market competitiveness, and ability to earn the trust of capital markets. This achievement further reflects the confidence of customers worldwide in CLOU's technological innovation, product reliability, and brand value.

CLOU on BNEF Bankability list

In Q4 2024, CLOU achieved another distinction by being simultaneously listed in the BNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List Q4 2024 and the BNEF PCS and Inverter Tier 1 List Q4 2024. As one of the few companies excelling in both categories, CLOU continues to showcase its industry-leading product technology and innovation capabilities.

CLOU's commitment to providing safe and reliable energy storage solutions is exemplified in its diverse product portfolio. For utility-scale applications, the Aqua-C 2.5 system integrates long battery modules into a compact 20-foot container, offering a nominal capacity exceeding 5MWh, high power density, exceptional stability across various environments, and low noise levels. For commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, CLOU's Aqua-E series provides scalable solutions starting at 233kWh, with a 418kWh model already in development.

CLOU continues to deepen its presence in the Americas, expand into European markets, and accelerate its global reach into emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. With subsidiaries in Dallas, Texas, and Germany, CLOU is strategically positioned to serve its growing international customer base.

SOURCE CLOU Electronics Co., Ltd.