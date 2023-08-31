CLOUD 10 STUDIOS USES DATA TO VISUALIZE THE EFFECTS OF ENVIRONMENTAL CHANGE

News provided by

Cloud 10 Studios

31 Aug, 2023, 16:23 ET

DALLAS and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud 10 Studios leverages real-time technology and top-tier artists to visualize real-world data for real-world impact. Cloud 10 Founder and CEO Tracey Dispensa shares, "Real-time visualization is incredibly powerful for scientists, developers, and regulators to communicate with stakeholders and our team specializes in telling the data story accurately and in a meaningful way to motivate action."

Continue Reading
Tobin Jones, Creative Director and VFX Supervisor, shares behind the scenes images from a recent storm surge visualization produced for USGS and NPS.
Tobin Jones, Creative Director and VFX Supervisor, shares behind the scenes images from a recent storm surge visualization produced for USGS and NPS.

Cloud 10 Studios specializes in helping those who understand data more effectively communicate with those who aren't. For example, the development of offshore energy or anything that touches a seafloor requires environmental assessment, permitting, and stakeholder outreach. Permitting and stakeholder buy-off can be a long, costly processes that visualization can aid in by communicating the data more effectively. Describing the process, Creative Director, Tobin Jones says, "Many stakeholders can't visualize the data easily and don't see it three dimensionally. We can simulate the data to such accuracy that it instantly changes the conversation."

Recently, Cloud 10 Studios created an architectural visualization for ICON Technologies, which develops advanced construction techniques using 3D printing robotics, software, and advanced materials. "The visualization had to be precise, and we were able to get it within a millimeter accuracy for a neighborhood of more than a hundred unique homes," shares Creative Director, Tobin Jones.

Cloud 10 Studios recently partnered with USGS (United States Geological Survey) and NPS (National Park Services) to create a digital twin of North Carolina's Ocracoke Island to accurately visualize the impact of rising sea levels and storm surges. Using a hybrid approach of 360º survey data from USGS LiDAR, drone photogrammetry, and CoSMoS data, Cloud 10 Studios created an immersive experience, providing an impactful visualization of coastal change. "It is our goal to humanize the data. Visualization helps by showing, not telling, and can communicate events that data cannot, letting people visualize a future they are unable to perceive otherwise," says Creative Director, Tobin Jones.

About Cloud 10 Studios

Cloud 10 Studios is a visionary woman-owned and operated tech-forward creative studio fusing disruptive innovation with feature film experience. Globally linked top-tier talent leveraging cutting-edge tools and technology bring elevated creative solutions in Animation and VFX. Cloud 10 provides exceptional turnkey quality in VR, AR, XR, and Metaverses, with offices in Dallas and Las Vegas.

For Details, Contact: David Bates – David L. Bates Creative 214-803-4524

SOURCE Cloud 10 Studios

Also from this source

CLOUD 10 STUDIOS BLENDS ARTISTRY AND TECHNOLOGY TO HUMANIZE COMPLEX DATA

CLOUD 10 STUDIOS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF CLOUD 10 ORIGINALS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.