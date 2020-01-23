Cloud Foundry Foundation Announces 2020 Summits in North America and Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation , home to open source projects helping build the future of cloud applications, today announced Cloud Foundry Summits for North America and Europe, now co-located with the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summits . Cloud Foundry NA Summit will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Austin, Texas and Cloud Foundry EU Summit will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Dublin, Ireland. Early bird registration for Cloud Foundry NA Summit is now open.

The CFP for Cloud Foundry NA Summit in Austin, Texas, is now open and will close on Friday, March 20, 2020. Additionally, Cloud Foundry Foundation is hosting the Cloud App Developer Experience track at Open Source Summit in Austin, Texas, from June 22 to June 24. The CFP for Open Source Summit is due Sunday, February 16, 2020.

"Co-locating with Open Source Summits provides the Cloud Foundry community with a deep-dive into technical content while building community, both within the Cloud Foundry ecosystem and across the broader cloud native universe," said Abby Kearns, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Our goal is to show enterprise developers the power of the 'cf push' experience to simplify their workflows and connect the dots to related technologies in the evolving cloud native world."

In addition to Summits, the Foundation will collaborate with members to co-host Cloud Foundry Days around the world. These events are pop-up mini Summits hosted by a Cloud Foundry Foundation member in strategic locations to bring the community face to face, provide cutting edge technical content and encourage curious developers to try Cloud Foundry for themselves. Members can download the Cloud Foundry Days Kit on the website.

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SUSE and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Eirini, Project Quarks, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy, and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

Contact:

Joe Eckert

Eckert Communications

jeckert@eckertcomms.com

SOURCE Cloud Foundry Foundation

Related Links

https://www.cloudfoundry.org/

