Cloud Foundry Foundation Introduces New, Improved Certified Developer Program

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to interoperable open source projects that empower enterprise developers to build the future with cloud applications, today announced it will roll out a new version of its training and certification program in time for the Cloud Foundry EU Summit this September.

The new curriculum and certification requirements will reflect the latest features of the Cloud Foundry platform, as the community continues to evolve the platform's industry-best developer experience.

"Recognized for how much it simplifies the developer experience, Cloud Foundry has a vibrant community of developers building and using the platform. We've redesigned the Cloud Foundry Certified Developer program to reflect the ease of use of the platform," said Chip Childers, CTO at Cloud Foundry Foundation. "If you use Cloud Foundry with any regularity, you should pass the certification exam -- it's as simple as that."

Cloud Foundry Certified Developer (CFCD) is a professional cloud native developer certification. It's the best way for developers to demonstrate cloud skills and expertise, and helps developers set themselves apart in a competitive job market. The Linux Foundation's most recent Open Source Jobs Report also found that hiring managers were placing more value on certifications, increasing the emphasis on regular updates and validations of the latest skills. The 2019 Dice.com jobs report placed PaaS skills in the top ten Top-Paying Tech Skills and Experience.

The Cloud Foundry Certified Developer exam takes approximately three hours to complete. It includes performance-based questions and multiple choice to test individual developers on their practical and conceptual knowledge of Cloud Foundry and general cloud native architectural principles.

At the Cloud Foundry EU Summit, a simplified half day certification prep course will be offered, with the certification exam being run on site the following day.

Topics covered in the exam include:

Cloud Foundry Basics

Cloud Native Architectural Principles

Troubleshooting Applications on Cloud Foundry

Cloud Native Application Security

Working with Services in Cloud Foundry

Application Management on Cloud Foundry

Container Management within Cloud Foundry

The new program will be available on September 4th before Cloud Foundry's annual European Summit , being held in The Hague, The Netherlands, September 11-12, 2019. Foundation member Resilient Scale's founder Steve Greenberg will teach a half-day CFCD v2 Test Prep Class with an exam taking place the next day. Participants can get $100 off the normal cost of training and the exam if they register for both as part of the event registration.

CFCD Certifications already awarded, based on CFCD v2.0 release, will expire 36 months from the date the Program Certification requirements are met by the candidate.

You can learn more about the training program here: https://www.cloudfoundry.org/certification/

