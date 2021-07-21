Cloud Foundry Foundation Opens Worldwide Virtual Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation , home to open source projects simplifying the cloud native developer experience on Kubernetes, kicked off the Cloud Foundry Virtual Summit today, featuring news on the latest release of cf-for-k8s (Cloud Foundry for Kubernetes), new community organizational structure, as well as news from MinIO, SAP and VMware.

cf-for-k8s v5

Announced today, the latest version of cf-for-k8s (v5) includes core Cloud Foundry component updates that add new operational capabilities for users. V5 now supports kpack v0.3.1 and Istio v1.9.5, and is capable of being installed on Kubernetes clusters running v1.18 through v1.20. The project significantly improved the upgrade process for underlying Istio service mesh networking components, and has been updated to support the latest generation of Paketo buildpacks.

Technical Oversight Committee

The Foundation also announced the formation of a Technical Oversight Committee (TOC), significantly reorganizing how the Cloud Foundry open-source community operates.

New TOC members are:

Jan von Loewenstein (SAP)

(SAP) Eric Malm (VMware)

(VMware) Stephan Merker (SAP)

(SAP) Lee Porte (GOV.UK) Chairperson -- will also hold a seat on the Cloud Foundry Foundation's Governing Board.

(GOV.UK) Chairperson -- will also hold a seat on the Cloud Foundry Foundation's Governing Board. David Stevenson (VMware)

The TOC will take the place of the former Project Management Committee (PMC) and is responsible for the oversight, direction, and delivery of technical aspects of the Cloud Foundry projects and working groups. Most importantly, the role of the TOC will be to enable the user community to do good work in an open and transparent way, while helping to maintain the integrity of the project used by so many organizations around the world. The TOC members were elected by the project's technical community, following a nomination phase that was open to any member of the community who had contributed to the project.

Virtual Summit Highlights

Special events during the Virtual Summit include a keynote by Coraline Ada Ehmke who is creator of the Contributor Covenant and founder and executive director of The Organization for Ethical Source (OES), Hands-On Labs, Project Office Hours, and Community Awards. The event will also include a virtual networking area to provide an online version of face-to-face networking, plus digital booths sponsored by vendors for attendees to explore.

"The 2021 Cloud Foundry Summit is a jumping off point for the next phase of our community's development, providing an opportunity for active collaboration on both where to take the project and how to get there," said Chip Childers, executive director of the Cloud Foundry Foundation.

The event is made possible by Platinum sponsor VMware Tanzu and Gold sponsors that include anynines, IBM Cloud, and SAP.

News from Foundation members

MinIO announced the availability of its object storage suite on RedHat's OpenShift platform and Marketplace . With the addition of a certified Red Hat solution, MinIO is now available on every major Kubernetes distribution, as well as every major cloud provider in addition to its market leading position in the private cloud and edge. To learn more read their blog post on the milestone .

announced the availability of its object storage suite on RedHat's OpenShift platform and . With the addition of a certified Red Hat solution, MinIO is now available on every major Kubernetes distribution, as well as every major cloud provider in addition to its market leading position in the private cloud and edge. To learn more read their . SAP unveiled the general availability of the new BOSH stemcell to the Cloud Foundry community. Previously, the stemcell was created, maintained, and released by a different company. As this company decided to discontinue its work on the stemcells, SAP stood up to continue supporting the community with a new stemcell offering and delivering security updates to thousands of virtual machines (VMs). Read more about this here .

unveiled the general availability of the new BOSH stemcell to the Cloud Foundry community. Previously, the stemcell was created, maintained, and released by a different company. As this company decided to discontinue its work on the stemcells, SAP stood up to continue supporting the community with a new stemcell offering and delivering security updates to thousands of virtual machines (VMs). Read more about this . VMware has been actively engaged in the development of the new CFF technical governance structure , which lists transparency and the inclusiveness of community activity among its most important goals. It has also led the development of new Cloud Foundry features, including support for HTTP/2 routing and the creation of a new Cloud Foundry developer role -- the space application supporter. The company has been collaborating with the open source community and Cloud Foundry members to create the Cloud Foundry experience on Kubernetes . Also, it has been working with other members of the CFF to complete the initial general availability (GA) release of the Bionic stemcell line.

About Cloud Foundry

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Accenture, HCL, IBM, SAP, SUSE, and VMware and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission-critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, KubeCF, cf-for-k8s, Eirini, Project Quarks, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

Contact:

Joe Eckert

Eckert Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Foundry Foundation

Related Links

https://www.cloudfoundry.org

