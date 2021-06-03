Cloud Foundry Summit Schedule Announced, Features Leading-Edge User Stories

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation , home to open source projects simplifying the cloud native developer experience on Kubernetes, announced today the initial schedule for its annual Cloud Foundry Summit -- held virtually and covering both Europe and the U.S. Anynines, Comcast, IBM, Liberty Mutual, SAP, Stark & Wayne, and VMware are among organizations taking center stage at this year's virtual event.

The Summit will be held over two mornings on U.S. Central Daylight Time to allow European attendees to participate as well, with sessions tailored to the virtual format. The Cloud Foundry Foundation has joined forces with the community-elected program committee to curate a program that fosters collaboration among attendees and offers interactive education.

"This year's global summit is focused on learning with an emphasis on collaboration among the attendees," said Chip Childers, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Those participating in the event will be able to learn from each other while hearing from leaders in the Cloud Foundry open source community about best practices and leading-edge implementations providing value to their organizations."

Tracks include the: "How To", the developers guide for using Cloud Foundry; "In the Wild", featuring stories from out in-the-world users, customers and systems integrators; and "Behind the Curtain", with updates from Cloud Foundry project teams, road map reviews, and more.

Confirmed talks for the "How To" track include:

Cloud From The Ground Up: A New Approach to Technology Education - Katie Gatto , Monmouth University

, An Introduction to Webassembly - Shashank Mohan Jain , SAP

, SAP How to Design, Build Smart Platforms Leveraging Machine Learning, NLP - Dilleswara Rao Anupoju, Comcast

Confirmed talks for the "In the Wild" track include:

The Challenges of Onboarding People With Zero Cloud Foundry Experience: A Newcomer's POV - Martín Valencia Flores , anynines GmbH

, anynines GmbH Deep Dive: Moving is Hard – Migrations without Impact (or Back Pain) - Stacy Kirkland , Liberty Mutual Insurance

, Liberty Mutual Insurance A Chaos Testing Approach to Validate KubeCF Readiness for Production - Angelo Albanese , IBM

Confirmed talks for the "Behind the Curtain" track include:

CFF Community Leadership Panel - Alex Williams , The New Stack moderator

, The New Stack moderator CRDs FTW: Eirini's Journey from REST to CRDs - Giuseppe Capizzi , VMware

, VMware Deep Dive - Paketo Buildpacks Bill of Materials: We're Built Different - Sophie Wigmore , VMware

The event will include a virtual networking area to provide an online version of face-to-face networking, plus digital booths sponsored by vendors for attendees to explore. Also, The Diversity Conversation, Hands-On Labs, Project Office Hours, and Community Awards will take place over the course of Summit, along with themed activity breaks and games. More details will be shared soon.

The Diversity Scholarship application will be open until Friday, July 2. More details are here .

If you are interested in sponsoring Summit, please download the Sponsorship Prospectus . Sponsorship deadline is Friday, June 25.

The registration fee for the Cloud Foundry Virtual Summit is $50. Register for the event here .

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Google, HCL, IBM, SAP, SUSE, Swisscom, and VMware and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission-critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, KubeCF, cf-for-k8s, Eirini, Project Quarks, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

