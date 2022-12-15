Cloud Hypervisor Project welcomes Ampere Computing as a Member

As a member, Ampere Computing will help drive open source collaboration and development in the Cloud Hypervisor community.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Hypervisor Project , a leading virtual machine monitor (VMM) for running modern cloud workloads, is excited to welcome Ampere Computing as a member. The Linux Foundation and the founding members of the Cloud Hypervisor Project would like to welcome Ampere Computing and look forward to working with them to foster an environment of open source collaboration.

Since 2021, the Cloud Hypervisor Project, under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation, has had broad support across industries – including both from CPU manufacturers as well as public cloud operators. The Cloud Hypervisor project is designed for supporting modern workloads both on the Edge as well as on the Cloud. As the Linux Foundation continues to standardize key components of the software stack for managing and orchestrating modern workloads, Cloud Hypervisor will continue to play an important role.

As a member, Ampere Computing will help drive open source collaboration in the Cloud Hypervisor community.

"Our contributions in the Cloud Hypervisor project will expand our commitment and initiatives in open source development. We look forward to collaborating with the other members to further advance virtualization technologies," said Mauri Whalen, Senior VP of Firmware and Software at Ampere Computing.

"As a major platform vendor, Ampere Computing's input on the evolution of Cloud Hypervisor will be super valuable," said K. Y. Srinivasan, Advisory Board Member from Microsoft.

Cloud Hypervisor welcomes organizations and contributors from around the world to help drive the innovation and adoption of cutting-edge VMMs for cloud-based workloads. To learn more about the Cloud Hypervisor Project, including how to get involved, please visit www.cloudhypervisor.org.

