Cloud Inventory® unveils newest MEP release with updates designed to increase customer productivity

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Inventory®, a leader in mobile-first inventory solutions, has launched the newest release of its Mobile Enterprise Platform (MEP). MEP cloud customers can expect updates intended to help reduce time-consuming processes and maximize productivity.

Key Updates

Highlights of the latest MEP release include:

Ability to program gateway auto-restarts. MEP cloud customers can now program a gateway to auto-restart when it receives an error from a function call. This ensures smooth, continuous operations and eliminates risks of system downtimes related to the gateway.

SSO-focused login screen. Customers can now find a redesigned login screen that prioritizes single sign-on (SSO). SSO simplifies the login process by letting users log in once and access several apps instead of managing multiple usernames and passwords.

Ability to save filters on Transaction Workbench. Customers can now save Transaction Workbench filters as a search and easily reapply them whenever they'd like. With an improved UI, customers can speed up processes like troubleshooting—they can instantly apply a customized view of their operations to see exactly where problems are happening in real time.

"Delivering real value to our customers means constantly asking how we can make their day-to-day work more efficient," Cloud Inventory President Brent DiBartolo said. "This latest MEP release is a direct reflection of that commitment. Every update was built with our customers' needs in mind, so they can spend less time on process and more on what actually moves their business forward."

The Cloud Inventory Mobile Enterprise Platform integrates with any ERP or system of record for a seamless flow of inventory data. To learn more about MEP, visit cloudinventory.com/mobile-enterprise-platform.

About Cloud Inventory

Cloud Inventory powers breakthrough inventory control. Our cloud-based and AI-native inventory management solutions offer real-time, end-to-end visibility at every touchpoint in the supply chain, from manufacturing and warehousing to the field and beyond. Our solutions help clients increase productivity, compliance, inventory optimization, and revenue generation. Founded in Kansas City, MO, more than 40 years ago, our global team proudly serves customers around the world in industries like manufacturing, distribution, medical devices, construction and engineering, oil and gas, utilities, and food and beverage.

SOURCE Cloud Inventory