Cloud Marketplace Leader Pax8 Selects Ruder Finn as PR Agency of Record

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, has appointed Ruder Finn as its PR Agency of Record (AOR) to develop and execute a North America communications program for the company. Following a competitive review, Ruder Finn was chosen by Pax8 for its deep tech industry experience, creative storytelling approaches, and track record of driving measurable impact.

Ruder Finn x Pax8

"Ruder Finn demonstrated they understood our audiences and had the data-driven, creative capabilities, as well as the media chops, we were looking for in a PR agency partner," said John Trent, Senior Director of External Communications of Pax8. "Pax8 has exciting things happening in the next year, and Ruder Finn will help catapult our communications to the next level."

Ruder Finn will work with Pax8 to drive brand and market category awareness beyond the IT channel, as the company accelerates its business growth. The agency will be responsible for driving an integrated communication program, spanning PR strategy, media relations, and executive thought leadership.

Pax8 currently helps more than 30,000 partners buy, sell, and manage cloud solutions with their innovative "Born-in-the-cloud" Marketplace. The company has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US and ranked #1 on the Denver Business Journal's Fast50 as the fastest-growing large business in Denver. Pax8 is rapidly expanding on a global scale by connecting the channel ecosystem to their award-winning cloud Marketplace.

Ruder Finn began working as Pax8's AOR in February. Antonia Caamaño, Senior Vice President of Technology, will lead the business, based in New York.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world's favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8's award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

