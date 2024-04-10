Ruder Finn Expands Consumer Brand Practice with Two New Leaders

Corinne Gudovic to join as Head of Consumer; Tera Miller to join as Head of Creative Planning

Senior-level Hires Build on Multiple Years of Double-Digit Growth

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent communications and integrated marketing agencies, announced today that Corinne Gudovic and Tera Miller will join as Head of Consumer and Head of Creative Planning, respectively, signaling a reinforced focus on growing the agency's consumer brand expertise. These two key hires will build on the agency's already robust integrated marketing capabilities across digital and experiential. They will also work with the firm's TechLab and creative studio to create new offerings designed to drive consumer engagement and conversion in an increasingly fragmented omnichannel environment. Ruder Finn's current consumer brand clients include Aveda, Canon, Coca-Cola, Disney, Kohler, LG, and Rolls Royce, among others.

Corinne Gudovic, Head of Consumer, Ruder Finn Tera Miller, Head of Creative Planning, Ruder Finn

"Corinne and Tera are exceptional leaders and creative thinkers who will bring a new level of excellence as the agency develops innovative tools for enhancing the consumer experience," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "They have proven their ability to create and execute brand campaigns that shape consumer attitudes and behaviors, as well as drive business results. I am thrilled to welcome them to our team and look forward to working with them to elevate our digital and creative offerings for new clients."

Gudovic and Miller have worked together for several years and bring a wealth of experience in consumer brand strategy and analytics-based creative planning. They have led successful campaigns for global clients across various sectors, including beauty, CPG, fashion, food, healthcare, and retail.

Gudovic joins Ruder Finn as the new Head of Consumer, where she will oversee the growth and development of the firm's Consumer Brand practice. She has been focused on consumer marketing since the beginning of her career and specializes in brand storytelling, executive advisory, and delivering an exceptional client experience. She has partnered with several Fortune 500 companies including Beam Suntory, ConAgra Brands, J.M. Smucker Company, Lowes, Nestle Purina, Whirlpool Corporation, and more. Gudovic will work with teams across the firm to continue to help brands build strong relationships with consumers and deliver stellar results.

"I am excited to be joining the acclaimed Ruder Finn to build a new and differentiated brand offering," said Gudovic. "Having the opportunity to build on the legacy of this great communications consultancy is a privilege and an honor. I have been steeped in brand communications for nearly 25 years and I look forward to blending my track record of creativity and results with the agency spirit of 'what's next' for our clients and teams."

Miller joins Ruder Finn as the new Head of Creative Planning, where she will help drive the creative process for the firm's clients and teams. She has a background in client-side and agency roles and a passion for innovation and storytelling. Her previous clients include American Egg Board, Cargill, General Mills, Ulta Beauty, Wendy's, Whirlpool, and more. Miller's work has taken her to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the Aspen Ideas Festival, and Chicago Ideas Week. She will work closely with RF TechLab and RF Studio53 to deliver high-impact, insights-driven creative solutions.

"Taking this new leadership role at Ruder Finn is the natural next step in my career. The agency is a healthcare and tech powerhouse," said Miller. "I am eager to apply my passion for consumer-first CPG and food marketing to data-based strategic and creative planning for Ruder Finn and our clients. The exciting thing about creativity is that there always is room to grow. And when we grow creatively, everyone will benefit."

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Atteline, Pandan Social and RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com .

