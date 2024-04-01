Ruder Finn's Tejas Totade Named Data Professional of the Year by PRovoke Media

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn's Chief Technology Officer, Tejas Totade, has been named Data Professional of the Year by Provoke Media as part of the 2024 Innovation SABRE Awards. The awards celebrate influence, innovation, and disruption across the public relations and communications industry.

Tejas Totade, CTO, Ruder Finn

"Winning the Data Professional of the Year Award is an incredible honor, and it's a testament to the data-driven mindset we have at Ruder Finn, championed by our CEO, Kathy Bloomgarden," said Tejas. "It's our shared belief that the real magic happens when we turn data into actionable insights and innovative solutions! This award truly highlights our collective dedication to excellence in data and analytics!"

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Tejas is a trailblazer in the nexus of technology, communications, and marketing. He is a distinguished analytics leader, always channeling creative solutions to successfully merge communications with data-driven emerging technologies. He leads RF TechLab, Ruder Finn's innovative analytics and tech incubator that has played a critical role in growing and nurturing the agency's cutting-edge analytics tools suite. He also co-leads Ruder Finn's AI-powered creative studio, RF Studio53 which provides clients with full-service creative offerings from design, branding, and short and long-form video, to websites, apps, and immersive emerging tech experiences from AI/AR to the metaverse.

"Tejas' visionary mindset and expertise in both technology and communications has been instrumental in driving innovation within our agency," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "His forward-thinking leadership has been pivotal to keeping the firm at the industry's cutting edge."

The Innovation SABRE Awards winners will be honored during the PRovoke North America Summit in New York City on May 1. For more information on this year's Innovation SABRE awards see here: https://www.provokemedia.com/events-awards/sabre-awards/in2-sabre-awards/2024-in2-sabre-winners/.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Atteline, Pandan Social and RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

