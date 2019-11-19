Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Equinix as Gold Member

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Equinix has joined as a gold member.

Equinix connects the world's leading businesses to clouds, customers, and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. The company started using open source technology in 2016, and continues to leverage open source as the foundation for its product development work to support hybrid cloud use cases on Platform Equinix®.

"We are excited to join the thriving Cloud Native Computing Foundation ecosystem and look forward to collaborating with the open source developer community," said Justin Dustzadeh, chief technology officer, Equinix. "We will continue to leverage and expand the use of software-defined, cloud native technologies within Platform Equinix to help our customers transform their businesses and manage distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems."

Equinix has published its SmartKey™ Kubernetes KMS Plugin, which allows developers to use SmartKey as a Key Management Service (KMS) provider for Kubernetes. Equinix SmartKey is an HSM as a Service that provides secure key management and cryptography service. The company is also an active user of many CNCF projects, including CoreDNS, etcd, gRPC, Kubernetes, as well as many other open source projects.

"It's great to see Equinix, an active user of open source, cloud native technologies, join CNCF," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We're eager to support them as Equinix becomes more engaged in the upstream communities to support the growth and evolution of the cloud-native ecosystem."

Equinix will be one of many CNCF members attending the largest ever KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America this week in San Diego.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

