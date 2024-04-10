Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Trend Micro has Doubled Down on Cloud Native with Gold Membership Upgrade

Global leader in cybersecurity deepens investment in cloud native to drive innovation for end users

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Trend Micro upgraded its membership to Gold. This move marks a significant enhancement in the collaborative efforts by Trend Micro toward advancing cloud native technologies and security practices, reflecting a commitment to innovation and customer success in the cloud domain.

Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. The company's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. For over 35 years, Trend has maintained a singular focus on cybersecurity, pioneering in areas such as Attack Surface and Exposure Management, Extended Detection and Response (XDR), threat and vulnerabilities research, and threat protection.

"In response to the growing demand for cloud native solutions among our clientele, Trend remains steadfast in our commitment to fortifying organizations' endeavors in leveraging these technologies securely," said Fernando Cardoso, Director, Cloud Security Product Management at Trend Micro. "Our decision to upgrade our CNCF membership to Gold underscores our dedication to advancing secure cloud native practices and fostering collaboration within the community. We are eager to contribute to the collective effort of safeguarding cutting-edge cloud solutions worldwide."

Since joining the CNCF in 2021, Trend has actively engaged with and contributed to several CNCF projects including Falco and Kubernetes. The team recently integrated with Kubernetes Admission control through Trend Vision One™ – Container Security, signifying a pivotal advancement in unifying inventory visibility across multiple Kubernetes clusters in hybrid environments. This integration streamlines runtime protection for containers and centralizes security policy management and telemetry aggregation. The company has also invested in open source technologies including OSSEC, TLSH, and more. They also have been supporting important initiatives around securing container environments through the support of over 20% of the techniques on MITRE framework for containers.

"The cloud native security community within the CNCF ecosystem is very active and I am sure will benefit greatly from Trend's insights," said Priyanka Sharma, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are delighted that Trend has doubled down on its commitment to contributing to the growth of cloud native technologies and we look forward to collaborating to drive innovation in cloud native security."

