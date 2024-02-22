GitOpsCon North America 2024 Announces a Stellar Lineup

Attendees this year will dive deep into the world of GitOps tooling, end user experiences, and network with like-minded technologists

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the schedule for GitOpsCon North America 2024 , happening on April 15 in Seattle, Washington. The conference is co-located with Open Source Summit North America , taking place April 16 – 18.

Following a successful event with the CD Foundation in Vancouver last year, GitOpsCon returns solo this year to focus exclusively on knowledge sharing around GitOps – including CNCF projects Argo and Flux . Vendor-neutral and organized by the CNCF GitOps Working Group, the event has been curated with technologists of all levels in mind so that whether new to GitOps or currently using the technology within their organization, there are compelling sessions available.

"The community around GitOps is a vibrant and inspiring group of innovators and we are excited to once again meet in North America to share insight, best practices, and end user experiences," said Priyanka Sharma, Executive Director of CNCF. "This event is designed for anyone interested in learning about or deepening their knowledge around GitOps methodologies and offers an exciting opportunity to connect with other like-minded technologists."

The community-curated schedule will feature talks from leaders in the industry, including:

GitOps Pipelines: Everything Everywhere All At Once – Christian Hernandez , Head of Community, Akuity

What's new with Flux? – Priyanka Ravi , Developer Advocate, Independent

Progressive Delivery for micro-services using Argo Rollouts and the Downward API – Kostis Kapelonis , Senior Developer Advocate, Codefresh

Registration

Register for in-person attendance by April 1 for the standard pricing.

Dan Kohn Scholarship

The Dan Kohn Scholarship Fund is available to help with the registration costs of GitOpsCon, supporting individuals who may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend through Diversity, Need-Based, and Maintainer Scholarships.

Deadline to apply for a registration scholarship is March 5 at 11:59 PM PT.

Sponsors

If interested in becoming a sponsor, contact [email protected] . Signed contracts must be received by March 7.

