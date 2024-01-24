Unveiling the Schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024

In Paris this March, join thousands of cloud native community members to dive into topics including AI, WASM, Platform Engineering, security, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, released the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024 , happening in-person in Paris, France, 19 – 21 March.

As cutting-edge technologies like AI, eBPF, WASM, and research around environmental sustainability impact the cloud native ecosystem, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon will again bring together the unique and diverse community of cloud native technologists to learn from one another. Event co-chairs – Aparna Subramanian of Shopify, Kasper Nissen of Lunar, and Nikhita Raghunath of VMware – worked with a program committee of 128 community members and 22 track chairs, to review 2541 incredible submissions, curating a schedule that will help attendees make sense of the rapidly expanding and changing landscape. The conference this year will offer 223 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions, as well as 90 CNCF project maintainer-hosted sessions providing the opportunity to dive deep into each technology.

"There are so many exciting things happening in our community, and it's been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with my fellow co-chairs, curating the schedule, reviewing over 2500 submissions in the last 2.5 weeks!" said Kasper Nissen, Staff Engineer at Lunar and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon conference co-chair. "Based on the content we have received, attendees can expect to dive deeper into artificial intelligence, including new requirements, and how to ensure privacy, security, and compliance. Platform engineering is another big topic to look out for as it expands into the ML/AI space. Plus, Kubernetes turns 10 this year. In short, an inspiring and informative conference awaits attendees and hope to see you there!"

The community-curated schedule consists of a vast array of thought-provoking talks, including:

Co-located events have become a staple of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, enabling attendees to spend one day immersed in one topic. This year CNCF and other organizations will host 16 CNCF-hosted and 13 sponsor-hosted co-located events on 19 March. The following CNCF-hosted co-located events are included in the All-Access pass:

For the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024 agenda, please visit the schedule .

CloudNativeHacks

CNCF is excited to offer the first-ever hackathon, CloudNativeHacks , with challenges provided by the United Nations. The hackathon will focus exclusively on advancing the delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will run from 19 March to 21 March, with winners announced during the closing keynote on 22 March.

To participate in the hackathon, apply by 18 February.

Registration

We have two registration options for this year's event. Standard pricing is available until 1 February at 23:59 CET:

All-access registration includes access to all CNCF-hosted co-located events, which are happening on Tuesday, 19 March, AND the main KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe event.

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe only registration.

We no longer have a virtual registration option but will be streaming the keynotes to the event website.

Childcare

We are offering complimentary onsite child care this year. To sign up, please complete the RSVP form by 23:59 CET on Thursday, 22 February 2024.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is made possible with support from our Diamond Sponsors: Huawei , Intel , Microsoft Azure , Oracle , and Red Hat ; Platinum Sponsors: Akamai , AWS , Datadog , Docker , Github , Google Cloud , Isovalent , JFrog , Mercedes-Benz , OVHcloud , Portworx by Pure Storage , Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks , Scaleway , Snyk , Solo.io , Rancher by SUSE , VMware by Broadcom ; and many more Gold, Silver, Start-Up, and End User Sponsors.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE CNCF