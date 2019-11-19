Cloud Native Computing Foundation Continues Tremendous Growth, Surpassing 500 Members

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced its biggest quarter ever in terms of new members and that it now has more than 500 members.

In the third quarter of 2019, 56 members joined CNCF. The rapid growth underscores increasing momentum around cloud native technologies just as a record-breaking 12,000 attendees gather for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America.

"The record-breaking quarter in terms of new members validates the growing power and impact of cloud native technologies across all industries," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Our members range from startups to government agencies to the biggest technology companies in the world to Fortune 50 end users. With so many innovators on board, the cloud native ecosystem will continue to expand and solve some of today's most pressing technology challenges. Reaching more than 500 members is a great milestone for CNCF with more to come."

2ndQuandrant provides Cloud Native PostgreSQL solutions for the enterprise and supports them in production environments.

Acaisoft enables enterprises and organizations to create and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments, as well as migrating legacy solutions to the cloud.

AlphaBravo accelerates the adoption of DevSecOps, Containers, and Cloud Technologies.

Altinity is making cloud native data warehouses a reality by bringing the popular ClickHouse open source data warehouse to Kubernetes and enabling users to add real-time analytics to any application.

ArangoDB is a scalable native multi-model database supporting Graph, Document, Key-Value, and Full Text-Search within one core and query language.

Beijing Xuyuntech focuses on providing production-ready enterprise cloud native solutions, which consist of a variety of caas and devops tools and greatly empower technology team engineering, under the mission of "Bring Cloud Native to Enterprises."

Benchmark is a software solution provider with a bias towards open source technology.

China Unicom is one of the world's biggest telecom carriers, providing fixed and mobile communication services, domestic and international communication facilities services, data communication services, network access services, value-added telecom services, and system integration services related to information and communications.

CloudIQ is a leading cloud consulting and solutions firm helping our clients build scalable, highly secure, enterprise-grade cloud-native applications using best practices, and providing effective cost management solutions.

Conoa is a Stockholm based hybrid cloud, Kubernetes, and container expert offering consulting services, training, and innovative enterprise open source solutions to support organizations in their IT modernization.

CyberArk is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure, and assets across the enterprise, in the cloud, and throughout the DevOps pipeline.

Cycloid is a DevOps platform that simplifies, accelerates, and optimizes DevOps and Cloud adoption, ensuring flexibility for end-users and governance for DevOps through a collaborative control interface, interoperable with an existing portal and managing the entire applications' life cycle.

Datatron is a vendor, language, and framework agnostic platform that standardizes the AI model production life-cycle management in today's AI infrastructure paradigm by orders of magnitude through model deployment, scoring, monitoring, and model governance.

Deepshore sees itself as a think tank and skunkworks for new concepts and solutions revolving around the future of distributed networks and applications.

effx provides a platform to help you get to know your microservices — we help you keep track of what's what, who owns what, and how your services are changing over time.

Entigo helps you to outperform your competition by improving your software delivery and operations.

FIT2CLOUD, founded in 2014, is a leading Multi-Cloud Management Platform provider in China, dedicated to enabling enterprise customers better cloud management experience in multi-cloud usage scenarios and helping enterprises to overcome the problems about IT operation security and continuous application delivery.

IGNW is focused on increasing your digital velocity, whether you need us behind the scenes or on the front lines.

Infranetes is a kubernetes container runtime interface (CRI) implementation that enables users to manage IAAS virtual machines (VMs) in an analogous manner to how Kubernetes manages its Pod containers.

ITRenew is a leading global IT lifecycle management solutions company, specializing in onsite data center decommissioning and data erasure services.

Kazuhm is a distributed computing platform that unifies all resources, from desktops to servers to cloud, to create a private compute fabric, allowing users to place and process containerized workloads easily and intelligently.

Kubecost provides costs and capacity management solutions purpose built for Kubernetes.

NetFoundry provides zero trust, programmable networking, embeddable in modern applications (via SDK), linux clients and as a side-car in containerized environments. NetFoundry is Offered as open source and as a fully managed SaaS service.

OpsMx provides in-depth data-driven risk assessment and diagnostics for software releases through continuous integration, testing, and deployment.

Platformer's vision is to empower most of you cloud developers, our business idea supports our vision by offering you well architectured, beautifully designed, secure, scalable Developer tools at an affordable price that many developers can benefit from.

Quobyte Data Center File System can be run as traditional storage making storage available to containers, or it can be run inside the container just like any other application to supply flexible, persistent storage for truly scalable, modern infrastructures.

Rackner is a software consultancy that builds cloud-native solutions for startups, enterprises, and the public sector.

Revelry helps companies design, deploy and manage scalable software solutions. We unleash human potential by building innovative products people love to use.

servicememe supports companies with dedicated solutions in building microservice, providing with the design and implementation of DevOps and CI/CD based on Kubernetes.

Snyk's unique developer focused product enables developers and enterprise security to continuously find and fix vulnerable dependencies without slowing down, with seamless integration into Dev and DevOps workflows.

Sparkfabrik designs and builds cloud native applications, cloud systems and infrastructures through the latest DevOps techniques.

Storm Reply provides services along the entire cloud lifecycle and are specialized in design, implementation, and 24X7 secure operation of innovative cloud-native solutions.

Sugon Cloud Computing is a leading enterprise in the field of high-performance computing, server, storage, cloud computing and big data in China.

Trilio is trusted by global cloud infrastructure operators to deliver data protection and application resiliency for cloud native applications.

Tyk is the open source, cloud native API management platform for a DevOps world, featuring high-availability, multi-datacenter, and auto-scaling capabilities.

Zebrium uses machine learning to automatically catch critical application problems in distributed Kubernetes deployments.

Zettabytes is building observability platform for containerized apps.

About the newest Nonprofit Member:

About the newest Nonprofit Member:

Canada Health Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization that helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption, and effective use of digital health across Canada.

About the newest End User Members & Supporters:

About the newest End User Members & Supporters:

AuthKeys brings SSH public key authentication to the next level, with a modern SaaS platform to manage and audit your servers' authorizations and logins.

Coinsquare is one of the world's premier digital currency platforms for the trading of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and other digital assets. We are on a mission to grow into a multi-faceted financial services company anchored in blockchain technology.

Cybozu is running a Kubernetes based on-premise data center and making their works available to vast open source community.

Discover Financial Services is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services.

EquityZen is a marketplace for private company investments that unlocks the value of employee equity compensation in a way that benefits all key players: the shareholder, the company, and the investor.

GoPro builds cameras, software, and accessories that help the world share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

HomeAway, a world leader in the vacation rental industry, is the place to book beach houses, cabins, and condos with more than two million places to stay in 190 countries.

Introhive is an AI powered platform that provides relationship intelligence, data automation, and advanced data enrichment solutions for some of the world's leading brands.

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use solutions that help nonprofits engage more donors and raise more money for their missions.

Opendoor is pioneering the use of technology to create a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home.

Sky Betting and Gaming (SBG) is a UK-based provider of online-only betting and gaming products, owned by The Stars Group Inc. It operates six main brands: Sky Bet; Sky Vegas; Sky Bingo; Sky Casino; Sky Poker; and Sky Lotto.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment.

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati, and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment.

trivago is home to over 500 tech specialists from all corners of the globe, who wake up every day to build a hotel search that is straight-forward, simple-to-use and unbiased.

Vibrent Health specializes in SaaS enterprise digital health research and digital therapeutics products using cloud cyber-secure implementation.

Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion.

Zuora creates cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables any company in any industry to successfully launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business.

There are now over 125 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps, and to consider future projects for CNCF technical leaders.

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

