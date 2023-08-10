Cloud product lifecycle management market size to grow by USD 1,233.47 million from 2022 to 2027: The reduction in IT expenditure is driving the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud product lifecycle management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,233.47 million. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market 2023-2027

Global Cloud product lifecycle management market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global cloud product lifecycle management market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cloud product lifecycle management in the market are Accenture Plc, ApparelMagic, Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Edaforce Inc., Essig PLM, FusePLM LLC, IFS World Operations AB, Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., Professional Systems Associates Inc., PROLIM Global Corp., Propel Software Solutions Inc., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Company Offerings -

Accenture Plc: The company offers cloud-based product lifecycle management solutions to the airline, automotive, industrial equipment, and public transportation industries.

The company offers cloud-based product lifecycle management solutions such as ApparelMagic Cloud, a web-based service providing integrated PLM, ERP, order management and accounting. Aras Corp.: The company offers cloud-based product lifecycle management solutions such as PLM Software for Global Business, Complex Products

Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the cloud product lifecycle management market by product (CPDM, DM, and CAD), business segment (large enterprises, small, and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the CPDM segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the key benefits of cloud-based CPDM is that it enables better collaboration between manufacturers and suppliers by making product data accessible through any connected Internet. Another key feature of this segment is that it helps to control access to viewing and editing for specific users, helping them to protect sensitive intellectual property from leakage or abuse without the need for a firewall or workarounds. Thus, such advantages of this segment will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

North America is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Due to the existence and strong penetration of major players of cloud-based product lifecycle management products, there has been an increase in overall market growth in the region. In addition, as new and emerging technologies are promoted in North America and the region early adopts advanced technologies in all industries, the North American market has always been lucrative for product suppliers. Because of North America's strong financial position, the region can make huge investments in deploying the most advanced and cutting-edge technologies and tools to ensure efficient corporate operations. Thus, such factors could significantly boost the cloud PLM market in the region.

Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drive -

One of the key factors driving cloud product lifecycle management market growth is the reduction in IT expenditure. Owing to the rising demand and to stay competitive in the market, most companies have raised their spending on purchasing and maintaining IT infrastructure. Therefore, this increased cost adds to the overall operating cost of the business. Hence, it is expected to drive the growth of the cloud product lifecycle management (PLM) market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend -

A key factor shaping the cloud product lifecycle management market growth is the increasing adoption of automatic real-time tracking of products. In the present market, as many users are working on content in real-time, there is an increasing need for real-time monitoring and collaboration. Some of the key benefits of these features include raised overall productivity and intelligent product lifecycle management. Hence, the above features of these systems are expected to boost the cloud product lifecycle management market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

Rise in bandwidths and performance costs are the key challenges hindering the cloud product lifecycle management market growth. While businesses can save money on hardware, management, and maintenance by using cloud-based solutions, they have to spend more money on bandwidth when using these services. Costs vary depending on the size of the application. To transmit and deliver complex and intensive data over a network, an enterprise needs sufficient bandwidth. Hence, the increasing cost of these bandwidths creates a significant challenge that will impede the growth of the cloud product lifecycle management (PLM) market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud product lifecycle management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cloud product lifecycle management market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud product lifecycle management market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud product lifecycle management market companies

Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,233.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, ApparelMagic, Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Edaforce Inc., Essig PLM, FusePLM LLC, IFS World Operations AB, Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., Professional Systems Associates Inc., PROLIM Global Corp., Propel Software Solutions Inc., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

