Cloud4C appoints Paresh Shetty as President, Sales

Paresh Shetty brings along two and half decades of rich experience in growing business fast and profitably. His strategic focus on customers and growth will help enhance Cloud4C's market share in India and global markets across their business segments through technology partnership, alliances and collaboration.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C, said, "As we continue to integrate our purpose with the overall culture and global growth strategy, am delighted to welcome Paresh to the Cloud4C family. As a versatile, dynamic, visionary and transformational leader, he has led organizations to greater heights. Am confident his rich industry experience and visionary mind-set will guide the growth at Cloud4C. In Paresh, we not only have a leader who is focused on growth but also a compassionate human being who displays great empathy towards customers and employees – a key leadership trait that will shape the future of our organization."

"I'm excited to join the Cloud4C - one of the fastest growing cloud companies worldwide. Throughout my career, I have worked at the intersection of business and technology helping to drive growth, and creating stakeholder value. At Cloud4C, it will be my endeavour to continue the great tradition of the organization which places customers and employees first. With dynamic leadership from the board, I'm looking forward to harnessing the power of technology to strengthen the CIOs and IT decision makers and the customers we serve globally," said, Paresh Shetty, President, Sales.

Paresh Shetty joins Cloud4C from Vodafone Idea where he served as President, leading the business segments encompassing enterprise, government, mobility services and software solutions. His outstanding career spans across various Indian and Global Multinationals including HP, Xerox, and L&T in several leadership roles.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services and helps businesses comply with stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.

The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 36 to 48 months.

