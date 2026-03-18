Cloudelligent Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudelligent, a leading Professional and Managed Cloud Services provider, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Cloudelligent Achieves the AWS Managed Service Provider Status

The AWS Managed Service Provider designation recognizes AWS Partners that demonstrate a high standard of operational excellence and a proven ability to deliver end-to-end managed services across the full customer cloud journey. This designation validates Cloudelligent's expertise in helping organizations design, migrate, optimize, secure, and operate AWS environments with confidence and continuity.

"Achieving the AWS Managed Service Provider designation is an important milestone for Cloudelligent and a strong validation of our managed cloud capabilities," said Qasim Akhtar, Founder and CEO of Cloudelligent. "This recognition reflects our ability to deliver proactive, scalable, and secure cloud operations for our customers while helping them optimize performance, control costs, and stay focused on innovation. As we continue to deepen our relationship with AWS, we look forward to helping more organizations maximize the long-term value of their cloud investments."

To earn the AWS MSP designation, partners must complete a rigorous third-party audit that evaluates technical proficiency, operational maturity, business health, and their ability to deliver consistent managed services aligned with AWS best practices. Cloudelligent achieved this designation through continued investment in its AWS partnership, a highly certified team of cloud experts, and a strong track record of supporting customers with ongoing cloud operations and optimization.

Cloudelligent provides managed cloud services that help customers maintain secure, resilient, and cost-efficient AWS environments through continuous monitoring, infrastructure optimization, incident response, governance, and expert guidance. This designation reinforces Cloudelligent's commitment to delivering long-term operational value and trusted support for customers running production workloads on AWS.

Working with an AWS Managed Service Provider gives customers added confidence in their ability to scale on AWS with the support of a validated partner. Through its managed services practice, Cloudelligent helps organizations reduce operational burden, improve reliability, strengthen security, and accelerate business outcomes across industries including fintech, healthtech, edtech, retail, nonprofit, and SaaS.

About Cloudelligent

Cloudelligent is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner offering strategic cloud, Generative & Agentic AI, DevOps, and modernization services. With a strong focus on performance, security, and cost optimization, Cloudelligent helps businesses of all sizes unlock the full potential of AWS. To learn more, visit cloudelligent.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Dwayne Lyle

[email protected]

925-809-5498

SOURCE Cloudelligent