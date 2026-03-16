Cloudelligent Named To The Prestigious CRN Tech Elite 250 For 2026

DALLAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudelligent, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Cloudelligent on its 2026 Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in areas such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, cloud and security.

Cloudelligent Named to CRN Tech Elite 250 for 2026

To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their customers' success.

This recognition reinforces Cloudelligent's position as a trusted leader in cloud and AI innovation. As organizations navigate the accelerating shift toward Generative AI and Agentic AI, Cloudelligent remains focused on deepening its technical capabilities, advancing automation, and delivering measurable outcomes for customers. Learn more about our Generative AI solutions at: https://cloudelligent.com/solutions/gen-ai-on-aws/.

"Being named to the 2026 Tech Elite 250 is a tremendous honor and a reflection of what our team works toward every day," said Qasim Akhtar, CEO and Founder of Cloudelligent. "As cloud and AI grow more intertwined and complex, our customers need a partner who stays ahead of that curve. This recognition affirms our commitment to maintaining the highest-level specializations and helping organizations move forward with confidence in an AI-driven world."

"Congratulations to the solution providers named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 on this well-earned‑ recognition of their commitment to advanced certifications and deep expertise in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "These organizations continue to invest in expanding their capabilities so they can deliver exceptional IT solutions that help their customers succeed."

Coverage of the 2026 Tech Elite 250 will be featured online at crn.com/techelite250 beginning March 16.

About Cloudelligent

Cloudelligent is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner offering strategic cloud, Generative & Agentic AI, DevOps, and modernization services. With a strong focus on performance, security, and cost optimization, Cloudelligent helps businesses of all sizes unlock the full potential of AWS. To learn more, visit cloudelligent.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

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Media Contact:

Dwayne Lyle

Cloudelligent

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About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

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SOURCE Cloudelligent